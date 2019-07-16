Democratic Congressman To Disobey Pelosi, Force Vote on Impeachment

Democrat Texas Rep. Al Green will attempt to force a vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump by the end of next week, Politico reported.

Green announced his intentions on Twitter on Monday.

“I will again, this month, bring impeachment to a vote on the Floor of the U.S. House of Representatives for bigotry in policy, harmful to our society,” he said, referencing the president’s recent tweets about far-left Democratic congresswomen.

I will again, this month, bring impeachment to a vote on the Floor of the U.S. House of Representatives for bigotry in policy, harmful to our society. #RacistPresident #ImpeachNow https://t.co/NvDPm23kt9 — Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) July 15, 2019

TRENDING: Breaking: Top Dem Nadler Openly Defies Pelosi on Impeachment… News Indicates She May Have Lost Control

Green also used the hashtags “#RacistPresident” and “#ImpeachNow,” and added a link to his live press conference where he announced his plan.

President Trump was criticized on Monday by establishment media outlets for his tweets calling for Democratic congresswomen Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar to return to the “crime infested places from which they came.”

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

The president referenced their recent criticism of the United States, and said, “I’m sure Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”

….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

While this is not the first time Green has brought forward a vote on impeachment, it will be the first time under a Democrat-controlled House.

In 2017 and 2018, Green forced two votes on impeachment articles and failed both times.

RELATED: Breaking: Top Dem Nadler Openly Defies Pelosi on Impeachment… News Indicates She May Have Lost Control

Republicans ensured both attempts were soundly rejected.

Do you think another vote on impeachment articles will fail like the last two did? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (243 Votes) 2% (5 Votes)

Green has talked about making a third attempt on impeachment against the president for months.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to push back against the measure, after previously saying impeachment proceedings must be delayed until the House has had the opportunity to investigate the president further.

Impeachment measures could prove advantageous to Trump and the GOP, helping the Republican Party to win back districts that the Democrats had taken back in last year’s elections.

Green does not appear to have sufficient support to pass the measure. Not a single Republican supports impeachment, and many House Democrats have already rejected the prospect.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.