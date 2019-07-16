SECTIONS
Democratic Congressman To Disobey Pelosi, Force Vote on Impeachment

Texas Rep. Al Green, left, has defied House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, right, by announcing his plan to bring articles of impeachment against President Donald TrumpSAUL LOEB / AFP / Getty Images ; Win McNamee / Getty ImagesTexas Rep. Al Green, left, has defied House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, right, by announcing his plan to bring articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump (SAUL LOEB / AFP / Getty Images ; Win McNamee / Getty Images)

By Jack Buckby
Published July 16, 2019 at 7:36am
Democrat Texas Rep. Al Green will attempt to force a vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump by the end of next week, Politico reported.

Green announced his intentions on Twitter on Monday.

“I will again, this month, bring impeachment to a vote on the Floor of the U.S. House of Representatives for bigotry in policy, harmful to our society,” he said, referencing the president’s recent tweets about far-left Democratic congresswomen.

Green also used the hashtags “#RacistPresident” and “#ImpeachNow,” and added a link to his live press conference where he announced his plan.

President Trump was criticized on Monday by establishment media outlets for his tweets calling for Democratic congresswomen Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar to return to the “crime infested places from which they came.”

The president referenced their recent criticism of the United States, and said, “I’m sure Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”

While this is not the first time Green has brought forward a vote on impeachment, it will be the first time under a Democrat-controlled House.

In 2017 and 2018, Green forced two votes on impeachment articles and failed both times.

Republicans ensured both attempts were soundly rejected.

Do you think another vote on impeachment articles will fail like the last two did?

Green has talked about making a third attempt on impeachment against the president for months.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to push back against the measure, after previously saying impeachment proceedings must be delayed until the House has had the opportunity to investigate the president further.

Impeachment measures could prove advantageous to Trump and the GOP, helping the Republican Party to win back districts that the Democrats had taken back in last year’s elections.

Green does not appear to have sufficient support to pass the measure. Not a single Republican supports impeachment, and many House Democrats have already rejected the prospect.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Buckby
Jack Buckby is an English conservative writer and author. He has previously worked in British, Canadian and Polish media, offering a conservative perspective on international issues.
His last book, Architects of Betrayal, documented the catastrophic Brexit negotiation process under the leadership of Prime Minister Theresa May. His next book will explore the reality of political extremism, and will be published in Spring 2020.







