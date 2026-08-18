Democratic Congressman Under Ethics Committee Investigation for Alleged 'Inappropriate Sexual Contact'

A California Democratic congressman who is the chairman of the Congressional Dads Caucus is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee.

On Monday, the Ethics Committee said it is “reviewing allegations that Representative Jimmy Gomez may have engaged in sexual misconduct in violation of the Code of Official Conduct or any other applicable standard of conduct, including engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with a House staffer in violation of clause 18(b) of the Code.”

“The Committee notes that the mere fact that it is investigating these allegations, and publicly disclosing its review, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred,” its statement said.

Gomez admitted having extramarital relations but said it was all legal, according to Politico.

We’re tired of seeing this headline. House Democrat Jimmy Gomez is now under investigation over allegations he engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with a House staffer. We introduced a resolution to close the loophole in House ethics rules. It would ban Members from having… pic.twitter.com/7gZASnp3uz — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) August 18, 2026

He said he cheated on his wife, with whom he has one child, but said such flings as he had were “consensual in nature and haven’t violated the law or House Ethics rules.”

He said he was “deeply sorry to my wife for the pain and embarrassment that I have brought into our lives” and noted that he “sought professional assistance to help re-center and heal my relationships and move forward with honesty, transparency, and respect.”

Gomez said he was “confident that a full and impartial review of the facts” will bear out that he never violated House rules.

As noted by The New York Times, House rules adopted in 2018 ban sexual relationships with their own aides or those who work on committees on which they serve.

Congressional staff members are fair game for lawmakers if they do not supervise those staffers.

Politico noted that a new rule being developed by Republican Rep. Kat Cammack of Florida and Democrat Teresa Leger Fernández of New Mexico would broaden that to ban sexual relationships with any House employee.

In June, the New York Post alleged that Gomez had a relationship with Yardena Wolf, a former aide to former Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California. Wolf denied the claim.

CNN had reported in June that Gomez was being investigated by the ethics panel.

Fellow Democrat Angela Gonzales-Torres, who came in second to Gomez in a June primary but is on the ballot for Gomez’s congressional seat in November, lashed out at him in a June social media post.

“I also take very seriously what appears to be a culture in Congress in which men abuse women,” she wrote then.

“If @RepJimmyGomez has nothing to hide, he should have no concern. But if there was any criminal behavior that he witnessed, participated in, or helped conceal, we will find out and we will help ensure accountability and justice,” she wrote.

Gomez founded the congressional Dads Caucus, which says its mission is “to ensure that dads step up at home and in the halls of Congress.”

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