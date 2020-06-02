Looters targeted the office of a Democratic congressman Monday in Philadelphia on Monday, the representative announced on Twitter.

Rep. Brendan Boyle posted Monday evening that one of his district offices was targeted during another night of unrest, and that he had notified police.

“Just learned one of my district offices has been broken into and is currently being looted. We have notified the authorities,” he tweeted.

The Democrat then shared another statement a few minutes later in an apparent attempt to make light of the situation.

Boyle encouraged those looting to take voter registration forms with them when they left.

“If those who are currently breaking into and looting my office really want our voter registration forms because they’re in such high demand, then I would be totally cool with that,” he wrote.

Boyle represents Pennsylvania’s Second Congressional District, which includes portions of Philadelphia. The city has seen destruction by mobs of looters and vandals in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who died last week in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck for roughly nine minutes during an arrest.

The Democrat announced his office had been attacked after linking the unrest to President Donald Trump.

“Who in their right mind would want four more years of this?” he wrote.

Demonstrators, some of them violent, took to the streets of Philadelphia on Monday night again after days of terrorizing the city.

One police officer was hurt after a man allegedly stole a car from a Toyota dealership and crashed the vehicle into the officer’s car, WTXF-TV reported.

The officer was treated at a hospital and expected to be released. Authorities were not immediately sure if the car theft was related to the ongoing civil unrest.

The Associated Press, meanwhile, documented widespread looting and vandalism in the city.

And WHYY reported Saturday that 13 police officers were injured during violent clashes with rioters.

At least nine fires to vehicles and buildings were started and more than 100 arrests were made, according to the outlet.

Boyle shared support for free coronavirus testing for demonstrators on Monday. He retweeted a post from Andrew Slavitt, the former Obama-era acting administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which called for the testing.

“Every state must open free COVID testing to every protestor & demonstrator immediately,” Slavitt wrote.

