Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas is set to be indicted by the Department of Justice by the end of the day on Friday, according to a report.

Two people familiar with an indictment told NBC News on Friday morning that the long-serving congressman will face federal charges.

It was unknown early Friday afternoon what those charges would be.

Cuellar’s Laredo, Texas, home and campaign office were raided by federal agents in January 2022.

NBC News said it wasn’t known if the coming federal indictment is related to that raid.

The raid was said to have concerned an investigation into Cuellar and businessmen with ties to Azerbaijan.

Subpoenas were issued and served for both the congressman and his wife, Imelda.

The Texas Democrat was once the co-chairman of the Congressional Azerbaijan Caucus.

In a statement to NBC News on Friday, Cuellar defended himself and his wife against any “allegations” of wrongdoing.

Do you trust the government? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (24 Votes) No: 99% (1819 Votes)

But he did not say what crime or crimes he was accused of having committed.

“I want to be clear that both my wife and I are innocent of these allegations. Everything I have done in Congress has been to serve the people of South Texas,” Cuellar said. “The actions I took in Congress were consistent with the actions of many of my colleagues and in the interest of the American people.”

He added, “Imelda and I have been married for 32 years. On top of being an amazing wife and mother, she’s an accomplished businesswoman with two degrees. She spent her career working with banking, tax, and consulting.

“The allegation that she is anything but qualified and hard working is both wrong and offensive.”

Cuellar also told NBC News he will run for re-election this fall no matter what accusations are contained in the expected indictment.

“Let me be clear, I’m running for re-election and will win this November,” he said.

Cuellar was first elected to represent Texas’ 28th Congressional District in 2004.

In 2022, the congressman defeated his primary challenger, Democrat Jessica Cisneros, by just 281 votes to advance to the general election.

He defeated Republican candidate Cassy Garcia in the general by double digits, 57 percent to 43 percent.

Cuellar, who is the only strongly pro-life Democrat in the House, did not face a primary challenge this year and is a heavy favorite to secure another term.

NBC News reported his staffers were on the phone Friday morning desperately seeking advice from other congressional staffers regarding how to handle imminent criminal charges of their boss.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.