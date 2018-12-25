Dem Congressman Focuses His Energy on Keeping Paul Ryan out of the Gym During Shutdown

Democratic Rep. Bill Foster of Illinois introduced legislation on Sunday so that Speaker of the House Paul Ryan would not have access to the congressional fitness center during the government shutdown.

“I introduced a bill to close the Congressional gym during a government shutdown,” Foster tweeted. “(Speaker Ryan) continues to use it during the #TrumpShowdown as federal workers face uncertainty over the holidays. The only task we have right now is ending the #TrumpShutdown.”

I introduced a bill to close the Congressional gym during a government shutdown. @SpeakerRyan continues to use it during the #TrumpShutdown as federal workers face uncertainty over the holidays. The only task we have right now is ending the #TrumpShutdown. https://t.co/kB5k7SFCeD — Bill Foster (@RepBillFoster) December 23, 2018

While the fitness center is available to all members of Congress, the proposed legislation, known as the Shutdown Prioritization Act, would apply only to Ryan, banning him from using any of the amenities including the gym, sauna and steam room.

Ryan is a noted gym enthusiast. He was previously a fitness trainer and leads an intense P90X workout class when Congress is in session.

“Republican leadership continues to deem the Congressional spa used by Members of the House of Representatives to be ‘essential,’” Foster wrote in a statement.

“Speaker Ryan continues to use the gym during this shutdown while federal workers face uncertainty over the holidays. The only essential task Members of Congress have during a government shutdown is negotiating an end to the shutdown.”

The House passed a stopgap funding bill Thursday that included funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

However, Senate Republicans were not able to get the necessary 60 votes needed to send the bill to the president’s desk, and a partial government shutdown went into effect on Saturday after midnight ceasing all non-essential government operations.

“The only task we have right now is ending the #TrumpShutdown.” Oh, and also introducing bills that have no hope of passing and wouldn’t end the shutdown even if they did. So, two tasks. Only two tasks. Oh, and tweeting about it. Three tasks. But that’s it, I swear. — The Upper Cut (@georgeupper) December 26, 2018

Thanks for really focusing on the big picture. You realize, other than scoring points on twitter and your echo chamber, this does nothing to help solve the problem. Never mind, the former is likely more important to you than the latter. — Grant Campbell (@DrGrantCampbell) December 25, 2018

Bill’s thoughts after getting torched in his tweet… pic.twitter.com/Ty4rq9WeDQ — SS1111 (@1111goblue1111) December 25, 2018

“It’s time to tell President Trump and Congressional Republicans to end their Congressional perks during a shutdown and focus on getting the government up and running,” Foster continued.

“We need to get federal employees back to work and to provide funding for priorities important to the American people.”

The bill currently has no co-sponsors.

