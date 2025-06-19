Share
Rep. Maxwell Frost speaks during a rally held by Congress members in Washington, D.C, on April 29.
Rep. Maxwell Frost speaks during a rally held by Congress members in Washington, D.C, on April 29. (Kayla Bartkowski / Getty Images)

Democratic Congressman Lambasted for Proposing the Most Disastrous Illegal Immigration 'Solution' Imaginable

 By Michael Schwarz  June 19, 2025 at 8:08am
May you find someone who loves you as much as Democrats love illegal immigration.

In a shocking clip posted Wednesday to the social media platform X, Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida confirmed every sensible American’s worst suspicions when he insisted upon amnesty and citizenship for all illegal immigrants in the United States, prompting outrage from X users, including several prominent members of President Donald Trump’s administration.

“To my Republican colleagues who say, ‘I don’t want any undocumented people in this country,’ I actually agree with you,” Frost said before floating the worst and most treacherous idea an elected official could propose.

“So let’s document every single one of them,” the congressman continued, “with a speedy path to citizenship. That is how we fix this problem.”

In other words, Frost proposed waving a magic wand and making former President Joe Biden’s border invasion legal.

Of course, Democrats love illegal immigration but not illegal immigrants.

After all, affluent liberals would never dare invite actual immigrants into their communities. Those liberals simply crave the satisfaction of posing as your moral superiors while demanding that you allow illegal immigrants into your communities.

Should every person in the country illegally be deported?

White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller noted the threat and the hypocrisy.

“If the Democrats were to obtain full political control of Washington they would swiftly complete the project of relocating the destitute and developing nations of the world in your communities and then giving them the full rights and privileges of US citizenship,” Miller wrote on X in response to Frost’s insane proposal.

Likewise, White House deputy press secretary Abigail Jackson presented Frost as proof of a broader Democratic conspiracy.

Related:
Tom Homan Sets the Record Straight on ICE Plans for Farm and Hotel Raids

“Dems say the quiet part out loud – make EVERY illegal alien legal, including the murderers, rapists, and other criminals. No way in hell,” Jackson wrote.

Meanwhile, many X users observed that legalizing illegal immigration amounts to an electoral scheme for Democrats.

In short, one senses that most Democrats, in their secret hearts, want what Frost wants.

After all, Democrats defend the indefensible, such as open borders and child mutilation. Since most Americans oppose those things, Democrats’ only path to power involves altering the electorate.

Of course, one also cannot underestimate the disdain that authoritarian-minded liberals feel for America and its people. Even if they derived no electoral benefits from it, Democrats would invite a foreign invasion and then codify it after the fact simply for the sheer glee of harming the ordinary Americans whom they despise.

We may thank Frost for reminding us of that loathsome party’s priorities.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Conversation