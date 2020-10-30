Rep. Ro Khanna of California told Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, that he would defend Bobulinski against smears he is a “partisan hack” in a private message obtained by Fox News reporter John Roberts.

Khanna, a Democrat representing California’s 17th Congressional District, sent an email early Friday to Bobulinski, who has previously donated money to Democratic campaigns but still came forward with information potentially damaging to the Biden campaign.

The former Hunter Biden associate has donated to Khanna in the past, and the two apparently have a relationship.

Roberts obtained the correspondence and shared it online.

According to Fox News, the email has been verified as authentic by Khanna’s office.

In the email, the California Democrat said he would defend Bobulinski from certain smears.

Email this morning from @RoKhanna to Tony Bobulinski. The redactions are mine pic.twitter.com/EA2bsusSJY — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 30, 2020

“Tony, hope you are doing okay. I did give an on the record statement to The NY Times that I know you, you have always acted honorably with me, and you and other family members supported me,” Khanna wrote in the email.

The Democrat added, “I have told any media outlets that have asked the same thing.”

Khanna added he has “refused to comment on the details of your allegations [against the Biden family] because I don’t have personal knowledge about that.

“But I have said I respect your service to our country and that you have never been a ‘partisan hack’ in our interactions and have talked about putting country over party.”

The Democratic House representative then became the latest individual to counter a narrative that Bobulinski is acting on behalf of Russia to harm the Biden campaign.

“I also have made it clear that I do not think you are a Russian agent,” Khanna wrote in the email.

“I will continue to make that statement to any media that asks.”

Referencing Federal Election Commission laws with regard to foreign donations, Khanna then thanked Bobulinski for his past financial support.

“I remain appreciative for your past support and your requesting your family members to support,” Khanna wrote.

He added, “After the heat of this election, if you want to, I am happy to chat.”

The scandal regarding Hunter Biden’s business dealings has been smeared as Russian disinformation by Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California and others.

Bobulinski told Fox News host Tucker Carlson earlier this week that those accusations from Schiff led him to go on the record.

The nation’s intelligence community has confirmed that the release of emails from Hunter Biden’s purported laptop is not part of a Russian intelligence operation, as has the FBI, according to a report.

Additionally, a Senate committee has verified Bobulinski’s evidence with regard to the Biden family scandal, the Daily Caller reported Wednesday.

While the establishment media continues to largely ignore the scandal, and Bobulinski, his account and evidence has not been challenged by the Biden campaign on substance.

Khanna’s verified Friday email seems to lend further credibility to Bobulinski, a Navy veteran, as Khanna is a liberal Democrat who is on record now defending the character of the Biden whistleblower.

Bobulinski says he was a key cog in the family’s business dealings with China, and that he twice met with former Vice President Joe Biden in 2017.

The Democratic presidential nominee has denied on multiple occasions that he had any knowledge of his son’s foreign business dealings.

