A Democratic congressman said President Joe Biden’s abysmal showing in last week’s debate made clear what he has known for a while — Biden is heading for defeat.

“Biden’s poor performance in the debate was not a surprise. It also didn’t rattle me as it has others, because the outcome of this election has been clear to me for months: While I don’t plan to vote for him, Donald Trump is going to win. And I’m OK with that,” Rep. Jared Golden wrote in an Op-Ed published by the Bangor Daily News.

“There are winners and losers in every election. Democrats’ post-debate hand-wringing is based on the idea that a Trump victory is not just a political loss, but a unique threat to our democracy,” he wrote.

“I reject the premise. Unlike Biden and many others, I refuse to participate in a campaign to scare voters with the idea that Trump will end our democratic system,” he continued, adding, “Pearl-clutching about a Trump victory ignores the strength of our democracy.”

Golden said good work will be accomplished with or without Biden.

“Some of Congress’ best work in recent years has happened in spite of the president, not because of him. A handful of responsible Democrats, including myself and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, rejected Biden’s bloated ‘Build Back Better’ bill and instead passed a law that supercharged American energy production, saved Medicare billions of dollars and reduced the deficit,” he wrote.

“In 2025, I believe Trump is going to be in the White House. Maine’s representatives will need to work with him when it benefits Mainers, hold him accountable when it does not and work independently across the aisle no matter what.”

Golden’s comments followed those of Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas who became the first sitting member of Congress to say Biden should end his campaign.

“President Biden has continued to run substantially behind Democratic senators in key states and in most polls has trailed Donald Trump,” Doggett said, according to the Texas Tribune.

“I had hoped that the debate would provide some momentum to change that. It did not,” he said.

Doggett said other Democrats share his position.

“There are many people who would like to make a statement like this but are concerned about, among other things, doing anything that might make it even more difficult for President Biden,” Doggett said in the interview.

“I represent the heart of a congressional district once represented by Lyndon Johnson. Under very different circumstances, he made the painful decision to withdraw. President Biden should do the same,” Doggett said.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi added her voice to the doubts about Biden, according to NBC.

“I think it’s a legitimate question to say, is this an episode, or is this a condition? And so when people ask that question, it’s completely legitimate,” said Pelosi, who still serves as a Democratic member of Congress from California, adding that her comment applied to both Biden and former President Donald Trump.

