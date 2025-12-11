Democratic Congressman's Attempt to Impeach Trump Fails Miserably

A progressive Democrat’s attempt to impeach President Donald Trump was soundly defeated Thursday.

Using the procedural vehicle of a privileged resolution to force a vote on his two articles of impeachment, Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas saw his latest effort to impeach Trump fail, as noted by Fox News.

Seventy members of his own party failed to support him, according to The Hill.

In the 237-140 vote to table Green’s impeachment resolution, 47 Democrats voted “present,” while 23 Democrats voted in favor of tabling the proposal.

One count Green filed claimed Trump called for the execution of Democratic members of Congress who took to social media to urge military members to disobey unlawful orders, according to Fox News.

There’s zero enthusiasm to impeach President Trump. House REJECTS impeachment of President Trump in a 237-140 vote. 23 House Dems blocked the measure by Al Green, the human werewolf. 47 Dems only voted “present.” pic.twitter.com/3QbbXMuC4R — 🇺🇲Salty Texan (@texan_maga) December 11, 2025

The second claimed Trump “fostered a political climate in which lawmakers and judges face threats of political violence and physical assault; and in this climate has made threats and vituperative comments against federal judges, putting at risk their safety and well-being, and undermining the independence of our judiciary.”

The house has tabled motion to impeach Trump 🟢 Yes: 237

🔴 No: 140

⚪️ Pres: 47 pic.twitter.com/SIRn36vHlS — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) December 11, 2025

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, and House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar issued a pre-vote statement saying they would vote “present,” the Hill reported.

“Impeachment is a sacred constitutional vehicle designed to hold a corrupt executive accountable for abuse of power, breaking the law, and violating the public trust,” the statement said.

💥 BASELESS IMPEACHMENT: REJECTED. House Republicans just DEFEATED Democrats’ desperate, failing attack on President Trump. They can’t stop us from delivering for the American people! pic.twitter.com/toHropiHin — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) December 11, 2025

“The effort traditionally requires a comprehensive investigative process, the collection and review of thousands of documents, an exacting scrutiny of the facts, the examination of dozens of key witnesses, Congressional hearings, sustained public organizing and the marshaling of the forces of democracy to build a broad national consensus,” the statement said.

“None of that serious work has been done, with the Republican majority focused solely on rubber stamping Donald Trump’s extreme agenda. Accordingly, we will be voting ‘present’ on today’s motion to table the impeachment resolution as we continue our fight to make life more affordable for everyday Americans,” the statement said.

Providing political context for the vote, Politico noted that Democrats were “largely loath to advance a vote that’s tough for purple-district lawmakers and is doomed to fail in the Republican-controlled Senate.”

The National Republican Congressional Committee mocked Green’s failed effort, according to the Daily Caller.

“Democrats have made it clear their priority isn’t governing or helping families, it’s waging a personal war against President Trump,” NRCC representative Mike Marinella said in a statement. “Their fixation is out of control, and the American people won’t reward it.”

“This shouldn’t be any surprise,” House Republican Conference chair Lisa McClain said. “All they want to do is get in the way, slow down, and obstruct.”

