Democratic Congresswoman Accused of Joining Riot and Attempting to 'Impede Law Enforcement Officers'

A congressional Democrat was slammed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for her tactics during a recent immigration raid in Tucson, Arizona.

During the Dec. 5 raid, Homeland Security Investigations Arizona and federal partners arrested 46 illegal aliens, including some who had prior arrests for sexual assault and illegal re-entry, after executing 16 search warrants, according to an ICE news release.

But all of this was nothing more than a backdrop for Democratic Rep. Adelita Grijalva of Arizona, who helped whip a crowd into a frenzy while the cameras were rolling and then claimed afterward that ICE was the aggressor.

🚨 BREAKING: Newly released video PROVES Democrat Rep. Adelita Grijalva was LYING about being pepper sprayed by ICE agents It wasn’t even CLOSE. In fact, the video shows her ACTIVELY OBSTRUCTING agents from conducting arrests@Rep_Grijalva should be ARRESTED for obstruction!… pic.twitter.com/eerWQze3xu — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 5, 2025

“At one of the locations, over 100 agitators descended and attempted to impede law enforcement operations, locking a gate to trap agents within the perimeter of the restaurant. Agitators quickly turned violent, assaulting officers and slashing tires,” the release said.

“An HSI Special Response Team was mobilized to regain control of the situation, where they were forced to deploy countermeasures,” the release added.

Grijalva “joined the rioting crowd and attempted to impede law enforcement officers, then took to social media to slander law enforcement by falsely claiming she was pepper sprayed,” the release said.

The lawmaker offered a different perspective in a post on X.

“ICE just conducted a raid by Taco Giro in Tucson — a small mom-and-pop restaurant that has served our community for years. When I presented myself as a Member of Congress asking for more information, I was pushed-aside and pepper sprayed,” she posted.

ICE just conducted a raid by Taco Giro in Tucson – a small mom-and-pop restaurant that has served our community for years. When I presented myself as a Member of Congress asking for more information, I was pushed-aside and pepper sprayed. pic.twitter.com/gPx0p3IXP2 — Rep. Adelita Grijalva (@Rep_Grijalva) December 5, 2025

Authorities arrested one person for assaulting a federal law enforcement officer. Another arrest was made for damaging a government vehicle. Two federal operators were injured.

“This multiyear investigation that targeted TCOs alleged to be involved in human smuggling, human trafficking derived from peonage resulted in the shutdown of the restaurants,” acting Special Agent in Charge Ray Rede said.

“These enforcement actions have unequivocally disrupted this criminal organization’s ability to exploit our lawful labor and system of commerce. This agency will not stand for it and those seeking to continue such practices are on notice — there will be more enforcement operations in Arizona,” Rede said.

The release said that a family-owned restaurant chain had been used by a criminal organization to do its business in the area of Tucson, Sierra Vista, Green Valley, Casa Grande, and Apache Junction.

The release noted that ICE efforts to enforce immigration laws in Arizona will continue.

A report from KOLD-TV said that a raid in Tucson on Sept. 10 led to the deportation of two people.

The report indicated that agents appeared to target a trucking company. No official statements were issued on the Wednesday operation.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.