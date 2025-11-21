Democratic Congresswoman Doubles Down on Video of Liberal Lawmakers Telling Troops to Question Orders

Not long ago, every sensible and patriotic American would have found present-day Democrats’ tactics unthinkable.

In fact, presidents could (and did) take swift action against the perpetrators.

Friday on CNN, Democratic Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania doubled down on a shocking and potentially seditious video she and five other Democrats posted on Tuesday.

In that video, the six Democrats called on intelligence professionals and military service members to disobey illegal orders.

Of course, they cited no examples of such orders from President Donald Trump or Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. They simply renewed leftists’ oft-repeated smear of Trump as a threat to the Constitution. Never mind that the sovereign people elected him in a landslide.

Thursday on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump labeled the video “seditious” and called for the Democrats’ arrest.

On Friday, Houlahan responded by recounting what her father, who once served in the military, had told her.

“If you receive an order that you are not sure of,” the congresswoman said of her father’s advice, “you have a duty to question your commander, the person next in your chain of command. If that person says, ‘Nope, this is what the order is,’ and you still have an issue, you do have a duty to go up your chain of command to ask those questions. And you have an ability to go to the JAG [Judge Advocate General] and talk to them about that as well.”

Then, she took an obligatory swipe at Trump.

“Listen,” she continued, “I think that this is an amazing turn of events. Again, when we’re talking about the fact that we’re being threatened with death for asking people to follow the law, it is a case in point of why we were concerned to begin with.”

CNN: If a sailor in the Caribbean is given an order they think possibly could be illegal, what are they to do? HOULAHAN: If you receive an order that you’re not sure of, you have a duty to question your commander, the person next in your chain of command. You have a duty to go… pic.twitter.com/PrBKCUQoq2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 21, 2025

One could scarcely imagine more sinister behavior on the part of those Democrats.

They know what they did, and we know what they did, but their sliminess and hatred of Trump prevents them from saying it directly.

In short, this video came out of the blue. We cannot even examine the context because it has none. It has no relevance to any news cycle in recent memory. No one has said anything about war crimes (what else could they mean by “illegal orders”?)

Nonetheless, these diabolical Democrats posted this video as if the whole country has been talking about the Nuremberg Trials or the My Lai Massacre.

If they did not intend to sow disobedience and chaos, then what did they intend? What plausible explanation could they possibly give for the nature and timing of their video?

In 2010, then-President Barack Obama fired Gen. Stanley McChrystal, commander of multinational forces in Afghanistan. According to the BBC, McChrystal had made comments critical of Obama in Rolling Stone magazine.

At the time, I was attending a conservative academic conference (yes, they do exist). I recall it vividly: not one conference participant criticized Obama. We regarded the principle of military subordination to civilian authority as too important. Obama had done what he needed to do.

Remember: McChrystal disobeyed no order. He only spoke words.

Now, when dealing with those Democrats whose motives very obviously included incitement to treason, Trump would be justified in doing whatever he thinks needs to be done.

