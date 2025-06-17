A Democratic congresswoman who has direct ties to Iran has launched one of the more unhinged attacks on President Donald Trump, twisting an honest-to-goodness warning into something far more nefarious.

Ridiculous? Of course, it is.

Surprising? Of course, it’s not.

Arizona Dem. Rep. Yassamin Ansari took to X to attack the president after a Monday Truth Social post from Trump appeared to suggest something massive — and imminent — could be headed towards Tehran.

This was Trump’s Truth post:

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.16.25 06:30 PM EST pic.twitter.com/AxYWh5J6Gb — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 16, 2025

“Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign,” Trump wrote. “What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON.

“I said it over and over again!

“Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

The post, as ominous as it was, seemed like a genuine warning to avoid as many casualties as possible. It was a gesture Trump didn’t need to make, as Israel ramps up its offensive against Tehran.

Leave it to a blue donkey to take that message and turn it into something it’s not.

Both of my parents fled Iran so this is personal. Trump’s words are callous and horrifying. Tehran is a massive city of nearly 10 million. Iranian people deserve freedom but Trump’s threat of murdering innocent civilians, a mass casualty event, or another endless war is not the… pic.twitter.com/lQLBBYNaaR — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) June 16, 2025

“Both of my parents fled Iran so this is personal,” Ansari posted. “Trump’s words are callous and horrifying. Tehran is a massive city of nearly 10 million.

“Iranian people deserve freedom but Trump’s threat of murdering innocent civilians, a mass casualty event, or another endless war is not the answer.”

Couple things, congresswoman.

Fair is fair, and Ansari is right that “another endless war is not the answer.” One of Trump’s most notable accomplishments from his first term was not getting America into any new wars.

(You’d think such a fact would matter to Ansari, but alas, that “D” next to her name seems to prevent critical thinking.)

But getting one thing right doesn’t make a point stand, and boy, does Ansari’s point fail in just above every other fashion.

“Trump’s words are callous and horrifying,” she claimed. Newsflash Yassamin, war and conflict is horrifying, and perhaps even more so in the Middle East and your parents’ home nation.

And “callous”? Lamenting the loss of human life and calling it a “shame” is callous?

To quote Inigo Montoya, “You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.”

Now, to address probably the most contemptible part of Ansari’s post, her claiming that the president had threatened the “murdering” of “innocent civilians” or a “mass casualty event.”

This is just demonstrably and irrefutably false.

I know reading comprehension is difficult for the Democrats, but Trump pretty clearly issued an honest warning to those 10 million people in Tehran.

There was no direct threat on life. Who knows what Trump was talking about, anyways? Was he issuing a general warning about Israel’s effective attacks on the theocratic nation? Was Trump really tipping his hand at some military operation?

Who knows?

What we do know is that Trump wasn’t threatening anyone in his post. It was a legitimate warning as tensions continue to rise in the Middle East.

That should be fairly obvious to anyone with more than two brain cells to rub together — which doesn’t bode well for the Arizona congresswoman.

