Rep. Xochitl Torres Small of New Mexico quickly distanced herself from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s debate comments about fossil fuels on Thursday night.

Biden became flustered by President Donald Trump and admitted he’d like to eventually do away with fossil fuels altogether.

“I would transition from the oil industry,” Biden said during an exchange with the president.

“Because the oil industry pollutes significantly,” Biden said. “Here’s the deal … because it has to be replaced by renewable energy over time, over time.”

Biden added, “And I’d stop giving to the oil industry, I’d stop giving them federal subsidies.”

“The oil industry pollutes significantly,” Biden said during last night’s debate. “It has to be replaced by renewable energy over time.” Trump seized on the moment at the end of the night to appeal to swing state voters ▶️ https://t.co/3SkjDLQNpf pic.twitter.com/hjEoTwFHNH — Bloomberg (@business) October 23, 2020

But while conversation about Biden’s call to move to “net-zero emissions” led to speculation about how the comments would play in the oil-rich battleground state of Pennsylvania, there are other races across the country where Biden’s admission quickly put vulnerable Democrats on the defensive.

Torres Small, who represents New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, quickly distanced herself from Biden’s position.

“I disagree with VP Biden’s statement tonight,” she tweeted.

“Energy is part of the backbone of New Mexico’s economy. We need to work together to promote responsible energy production and stop climate change, not demonize a single industry.”

The congresswoman added, “I will continue to stand up to my party when they’re out of touch with the reality on the ground in #NM02.”

I will continue to stand up to my party when they’re out of touch with the reality on the ground in #NM02. 2/2 — Xochitl Torres Small (@XochforCongress) October 23, 2020

According to The Associated Press, Torres Small is engaged in a dogfight with GOP challenger Yvette Herrell.

The economy of the district the two are sparring over is dependent on the oil industry, which would explain Torres Small’s quick rebuke of Biden’s comments.

But Torres Small was not the only vulnerable House Democrat to disavow Biden’s energy industry comments on Thursday.

Rep. Kendra Horn, Oklahoma’s only elected Democrat in Washington, is currently in a fight with her own GOP challenger, state Sen. Stephanie Bice.

The Oklahoman, citing a poll, reported earlier this month that Horn, a first-term congresswoman, is actually trailing Bice in the race.

Horn quickly took to Twitter to distance herself from Biden’s energy industry comments Thursday.

Here’s one of the places Biden and I disagree. We must stand up for our oil and gas industry. We need an all-of-the-above energy approach that’s consumer friendly, values energy independence, and protects OK jobs. I’ll keep fighting for that in Congress. https://t.co/9fIaZ8pyY1 — Kendra Horn (@HornForCongress) October 23, 2020

Horn tweeted, “Here’s one of the places Biden and I disagree. We must stand up for our oil and gas industry.

“We need an all-of-the-above energy approach that’s consumer friendly, values energy independence, and protects OK jobs. I’ll keep fighting for that in Congress.”

