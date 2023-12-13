Share
News

Democratic Congresswoman Warns Biden That What's Happening in Michigan 'Really Is a Problem'

 By George C. Upper III  December 13, 2023 at 8:01am
Share

When anyone whose family is as political as Rep. Debbie Dingell’s says that Democrats are in trouble, it would be wise for party leaders to listen.

The Michigan Democrat represents a district held by her father-in-law for 22 years before his son, John Dingell, won it, and then she ran and won after her husband retired in 2014. Combined, the three Dingells have represented that district for over 90 years.

She was a freshman representative in 2015 and 2016, which may explain why her warnings to the Democrats about the surging then-candidate Donald Trump went largely unheeded.

“Everybody knows, I’m now the famous one who tried to warn everybody in ’15 and ’16 that we had a problem,” the Democratic House member told CNN’s Kasie Hunt. “And nobody listened.”

This election cycle, Dingell claimed, things will be different.

Trending:
Biden Yells at Press to 'Hush Up a Second,' Tells Zelenskyy He's Got $200 Million More for Ukraine

“The thing I’m going to say about these polls: It’s getting people’s attention,” she said, referring to a poll mentioned by Hunt that showed incumbent President Joe Biden, 81, losing a hypothetical 2024 match-up to Trump, 77, by 10 points.

It should be noted that the poll surveyed only registered — not likely — voters, and had a reported margin of error of 3.4 percentage points. Still, such a wide margin, even this far in advance of the election, must have raised some eyebrows among Democratic Party leadership.

“We know what we have to do to go in and win this campaign,” Dingell told Hunt. “It’s going to be hard-fought.”

Dingell then claimed that Michigan is a “very complicated state,” pointing to the prevalence of young people in the state, the strong union presence and differing opinions about the current unrest in the Mideast.

Will Biden win in 2024?

She said those issues could be overcome, but Biden would have to visit the state and meet with the various voting groups.

“All of us have got to do a better job of talking about what has been done to save the economy,” she said.

“Do you feel like the Biden campaign is listening to you?” Hunt asked, causing a long pause of Dingell’s part that actually made the CNN host laugh.

“Yes, I actually do,” Dingell eventually said. “My phone calls get returned.”

“I think there are a lot of senior people inside the White House that get, ‘OK, this really is a problem,'” she said, calling Vice President Kamala Harris out specifically as focused on the issue.

Related:
Tucker Carlson Sounds Off on Possibility of Hosting a GOP Debate Along with Elon Musk and Joe Rogan

“And now we’ve got to get to the things that we’ve got to do to make sure that we’re addressing them,” Dingell added.

You can watch the entire CNN interview below.



The current RealClearPolitics average of national polls shows Trump leading Biden by 2.1 percent amount registered voters. Virtually no polls of likely votes appear on the site.

At this point in the 2016 race, that average showed former first lady Hillary Clinton winning by 4.3 points; at this point in the following cycle, Biden was up by 7.5.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff:

The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America.

We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers.

We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you.

Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values.

Please stand with us by donating today.

Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Sign of the Times? 'Hot' New Street Food Trend Is... Spicy, Grilled Ice
Democratic Congresswoman Warns Biden That What's Happening in Michigan 'Really Is a Problem'
Tucker Carlson Sounds Off on Possibility of Hosting a GOP Debate Along with Elon Musk and Joe Rogan
GOP Senator Gets Up and Walks Out of Meeting with Zelenskyy as Ukrainian President Begs for More Money
Hillary Clinton Taking Prominent Role in Biden's Re-Election Campaign: 'All Hands on Deck'
See more...

Conversation