Share
Commentary

A Democratic Contingency Plan to Run Michelle Obama for POTUS That She Just Might Agree To

 By Randy DeSoto  January 17, 2024 at 7:27am
Share

With President Joe Biden’s approval rating reaching a new low this week and with former President Donald Trump consistently ahead of him in polls, the temptation for Democrats to replace their presumptive nominee will continue to grow.

And a name that consistently comes up is former first lady Michelle Obama.

Earlier this month, Obama weighed in on the presidential race saying, “What’s going to happen in this next election? I am terrified about what could possibly happen because our leaders matter.”

“Who we select, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit, it effects us in ways that sometimes I think people take for granted,” she added.

“The fact that people think that government — ‘Eh, you know does it really even do anything?’ — and I’m like ‘Oh my God, does government do everything for us, and we cannot take this democracy for granted,’” Obama said. “And sometimes I worry that we do. Those are the things that keep me up.”

Trending:
Video Emerges of Moments Before Man Ran Into Jet Engine at Airport - Something Clearly Wasn't Right Here

Is she worried enough to actually get in the race?

Most deadlines to file for primary races have already passed, but Obama would never run for Democratic nomination against Biden anyway.

Do you think Michelle Obama will run for president?

The change would happen at the Democratic convention in August. It’s taking place in Obama’s hometown of Chicago, by the way.

The scenario would be that Biden announced at the end of the primary season or even during it that he is no longer a candidate for office.

President Lyndon Johnson did in March 1968 after barely eking out a first place finish in the New Hampshire Democratic primary.

Johnson’s approval rating at that point was 36 percent.

Biden’s approval rating currently is an all-time low for him of 33 percent, according to a ABC News/Ipsos poll published on Sunday.

Related:
Watch: Michelle Obama 'Terrified' About the 2024 Election, Says it Keeps Her Up at Night

Johnson linked his exit from the race in 1968 to his desire to focus on bringing the war in Vietnam to a peaceful conclusion.

Biden, the oldest man to ever hold the office, could easily justify not seeking a second term by saying he had come to realize that his age or health prevents him from continuing to shoulder the burdens of the presidency.

In the ABC News/Ipsos poll only 28 percent said they believe he has the mental sharpness to effectively serve as president versus 47 percent who said Trump does.

So Biden pulls the rip cord and parachutes out of the race before the Democratic convention, leaving it up to the delegates to choose their nominee.

It won’t be Vice President Kamala Harris, whose approval rating is close to Biden’s, hovering at about 37 percent, according to the political site FiveThirtyEight.

Who does that leave? California Gov. Gavin Newsom has certainly been trying to raise his national profile, but his state is facing a $68 billion deficit.

The latest polling also shows his approval rating is underwater in the Golden State, with 44 percent approving and 49 percent disapproving of his job performance as of November, an 11 percent decline from earlier in 2023.

Granted that’s better than Biden, but probably not what it would take to beat Trump.

By contrast, Obama’s favorable rating as she was preparing to leave the White House in 2016 was 72 percent, with just 22 percent viewing her unfavorably, according to the Pew Research Center.

A YouGov tracking poll in the spring of 2020 still had her holding steady at approximately 55 percent approval.

Those are winning approval numbers for a presidential bid.

Of course, as first lady, and certainly a former first lady, she has been able to stay largely above the political fray.

Once she entered the race and began taking positions on issues that impact people’s lives, she would likely lose some support.

Further, Obama has often stated that she hates politics, and one gets the sense that she really does.

So the day-to-day job of being the nation’s chief executive she would no doubt find distasteful. Her husband, former President Barack Obama, could help, but that still leaves a lot of the position — the meetings, the photo ops, the phone calls with national and world leaders, etc. — she would still have to fill.

So what is the answer to the dilemma? Michelle Obama runs for office with someone like Newsom who actually wants to be president. They ride her popularity into the White House.

She serves a short time and then steps aside for whatever reason: health, family, needs of the hour …

Obama would lose some standing among the American people for not seeing the job through, but Democrats would feel like she did them a solid by keeping the dreaded Trump out of office.

Is it a likely scenario? Probably not, but it’s possible.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




A Democratic Contingency Plan to Run Michelle Obama for POTUS That She Just Might Agree To
How Riley Gaines Became the Face of Women's Rights, In Her Own Words
NFL Facing Over $6B Lawsuit That Could Change the Way We Watch Football Forever
Women Put at Risk By 'Extreme' Proposed Abortion Amendment, Opponents Say
Riley Gaines Hand-Delivers Giant Petition to NCAA Reps - Keep Women's Sports for Women - 70K Signatures
See more...

Conversation