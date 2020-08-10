The mere mention of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine can lead to fierce political debates, as Democrats and the mainstream media seem intent on discrediting the drug’s potential to save lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The hotly contested and decades-old drug is no silver bullet with regard to curing COVID-19.

In fact, no cure exists.

However, in many, many circumstances, the drug has worked to help save lives, according to endless reporting.

But thanks to the establishment media’s hate for all things relating to President Donald Trump, the drug has been politicized.

Trump mentioned his hope that the drug could be used as a remedy for some Americans, at the direction of a physician, at a coronavirus task force news briefing in March, and soon the fight was on.

He was accused of offering Americans false hope.

WATCH: President Trump insults @PeterAlexander for asking the president what he would like to say to Americans who are scared right now amid the coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/ZuasEcbBrU — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 20, 2020

But, despite all the sound and fury surrounding the drug, many have bucked the media’s narrative that the drug not only doesn’t work, but it “kills people,” as CNN’s Brianna Keilar claimed last month.

At least two of those people have been elected Democrats, with the more recent being New York City Councilman Paul Vallone.

The New York Post reported in a story published Saturday that the Queens-based councilman might have been saved by the drug back in March.

Vallone tested positive for the coronavirus, and began a regimen of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin (the antibiotic known as Z-pak).

“I couldn’t breathe, very weak, couldn’t get out of bed. My doctor prescribed it. My pharmacy had it. Took it that day and within two to three days I was able to breathe,” Vallone told the Post.

“Within a week I was back on my feet.”

While the city official initially experienced only mild symptoms of coronavirus infection, he suffers from a respiratory auto-immune disease called sarcoidosis.

“We were in panic mode when I went down because I didn’t have a lot of immune response,” he told the newspaper. “I needed something to stay alive.”

Vallone concluded that hydroxychloroquine “worked for me.”

Democratic New York City Councilman Paul Vallone says Hydroxychloroquine saved his lifehttps://t.co/Vmnd2U3EoA — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) August 8, 2020

The story doesn’t end there, though.

Vallone’s brother, former New York City Councilman Peter Vallone previously shared strong words for critics of the drug, which has been in use for aliments such as lupus since 1955, the Post reported.

“I guess all those doctors who are prescribing it are right. This drug is already on the market and the patent is up so it’s cheap. A new drug won’t be. So big money does not want this drug to be used. Always follow the money,” Peter Vallone wrote on Facebook in May, according to the Post.

While the Vallone brothers are crediting the drug for saving Paul’s life, another elected Democrat credited Trump‘s talk about hydroxychloroquine with saving her life back in April.

Karen Whitsett, a state House Rep. in Michigan, contracted the virus and later said she would have never heard of the drug if Trump hadn’t mentioned it.

“For me, it saved my life. I only can go by what it is that I have gone through and what my story is, and I can’t speak for anyone else,” Whitsett told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “So that’s not what I’m trying to do here. I’m only speaking for myself.”

Whitsett was gravely ill, but after taking the drug, her dire condition quickly improved.

“If President Trump had not talked about this, would it not be something that’s accessible for anyone to be able to get that right now?” she said.

The mainstream media and Democrats savaged Trump after he mentioned that he was hopeful that the drug could save some lives when taken as prescribed by a physician.

Since March, almost every mention of hydroxychloroquine has included the word “unproven” in media reports.

But today, two elected Democrats are alive after suffering severe complication after contracting the coronavirus.

That news should be celebrated.

Two human beings might be alive right now simply because they ignored the media’s fear-mongering and took a drug that most people had never heard of until it was mentioned by the president.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, meanwhile, wants you to know you can smoke pot to treat your coronavirus symptoms.

When asked if her party’s $3.4 trillion coronavirus response bill would benefit the cannabis industry, the California Democrat offered her expert medical advice just a week ago.

“I don’t agree with you that cannabis is not related to this. This is a therapy that has proven successful,” Pelosi said, The Hill reported.

Talk about false hope.

The mainstream media and Democrats have coordinated to take down a potentially lifesaving treatments for the coronavirus, and Pelosi’s answer about cannabis is that it is a “proven” remedy.

If the media are capable of risking human life by portraying hydroxychloroquine as dangerous in order to deny Trump a perceived victory, what other acts of evil are they capable of?

