New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy appeared to admit on Saturday that he and his wife are hosting an illegal immigrant in their home.

The chief executive made the comment during a discussion with Blue Wave New Jersey posted to the official YouTube account of the New Jersey Office of the Governor.

“There is someone in our broader universe whose immigration status is not yet at the point that they are trying to get it to,” Murphy remarked in reference to his family.

“And we said, ‘You know what? Let’s have her live at our house above our garage,’ and good luck to the feds coming in to try to get her,” he added.

Time for ICE to raid New Jersey’s Democrat Governor Phil Murphy’s home?!?! Murphy says that he is harboring an illegal alien at his home & then threatens the feds: “There is someone in our broader universe whose immigration status is not yet at the point that they are trying to… pic.twitter.com/7VM0myRxo1 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 3, 2025



To be clear, federal law prohibits harboring an illegal alien.

But Murphy also happens to be the governor of a state with almost 10 million people.

His comments came even after Tom Homan, the career law enforcement official who President Donald Trump tapped to be his border czar, threatened to arrest Democratic authorities who refuse to let federal immigration agents arrest and deport illegal aliens.

When Denver Democratic Mayor Mike Johnston blustered about resisting the mass deportations a few months back, Homan made clear during one Fox News interview what the result of his obstruction would be.

Should ICE raid Gov. Phil Murphy’s house? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (41 Votes) No: 2% (1 Votes)

“Look, me and the Denver mayor, we agree on one thing,” Homan said. “He’s willing to go to jail; I’m willing to put him in jail.”

Homan affirmed that it’s against the law to “knowingly harbor and conceal illegal aliens from immigration authorities.”

“He can get the hell out of the way,” Homan said. “But we’re gonna go do the job.”

“President Trump has a mandate from the American people. We gotta secure this country. We gotta save American lives.”

A surprising number of New Jersey residents may agree with Homan more than Murphy.

New Jersey, conventionally a blue state, only went to now-former Vice President Kamala Harris with 52 percent of the vote, while Trump clinched a substantial 46.1 percent, per the Associated Press.

Though having a bleeding heart toward illegal aliens has long been safe for Democrats, such sentiments may not actually be quite as safe for them anymore.

There are enough voters who are simply fed up with the mass lawlessness of open borders and the mass abuse of our immigration system. Many are centrists, independents, or even Democrats.

Murphy may be appealing to his base on his apparent harboring of an illegal alien, but the ostensible act of charity may not bode well for his future political prospects.

That will be the case whether he ends up back on the ballot at some point or even behind bars.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.