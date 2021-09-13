New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul told Facebook to “clean up the act” on abortion “disinformation” following the abortion restriction law that went into effect in Texas on Sept. 1.

“From January 1st to March 20th, 2019, four out of 10 top stories receiving the most engagement on Facebook were articles about our very own Reproductive Health Act, and they are from anti-choice news sources that absolutely misrepresented and lied about the bill,” Hochul said during remarks on Monday. “That, my friends, is what I fear is going to happen again, that, that disinformation.”

“Imagine an 18-year-old girl, trying to make a decision that’s going to affect her life,” she continued. “She believes that she has the courage to do what she wants to do and say ‘I’m going to have an abortion.’ But at the same time, her friends and others are forwarding information and horrible messages and calling her a murderer. What does that do to the psyche of a young woman? It’s tormenting.”

“I’m asking Facebook starting today to help clean up the act, help us wage a campaign of truth and not lies with respect to what is going on in Texas and what was going on here in the state of New York, because misinformation spreads like wildfire.”

“We’ll see what they do with it,” she said, referring to her letter.

“I’ll be watching, and let them know we have expectations.”

Hochul also spoke out Wednesday regarding the Texas law, which restricts most abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat.

“There is an assault on reproductive rights and access to safe, legal abortion happening in states nationwide,” the governor tweeted.

“To women across this country, New York is a safe haven. We are committed to protecting your rights and health.”

In another tweet on Thursday, Hochul said the Texas law was oppressive.

“There is oppression going on in our own country where people are trying to tell women what to do with their own bodies,” the governor said.

“We are sick and tired and today we showed the rest of the nation that New Yorkers stand with every single one of you.”

The Justice Department also announced plans to sue Texas over its newly enacted abortion restriction law, according to a Wall Street Journal report Wednesday.

According to unidentified “people familiar with the matter,” the DOJ “could file a lawsuit as soon as Thursday” and “the timing could be pushed back,” according to the Journal. “The Biden administration has faced pressure from Democrats and abortion-rights groups to take action to stop the Texas restrictions after the Supreme Court last week allowed them to take effect.”

“Attorney General Merrick Garland said Monday the Justice Department was urgently exploring all of its options, which legal experts said could include attempting to strip federal funding and trying to determine whether there are federal facilities within the state that could provide abortions,” the outlet reported.

“Those experts warned, however, that novel provisions in the law, which prohibits most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, could make it harder for the federal government to prevail in a lawsuit.”

