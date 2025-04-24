Democratic Governor Resoundingly Mocked for His Disastrous Attempt to Play Football

Let’s talk about Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and his absolutely abysmal attempt at throwing a football in a recent X post.

The Wednesday video, meant to hype up the following day’s 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, is just … Wow. Words can’t do it much justice, so you need to watch it for yourself below:

Less than 24 hours away from the 2025 NFL Draft kickoff in Titletown! Getting warmed 🆙 pic.twitter.com/HRY8gS8Lxf — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) April 24, 2025

Evers, a Democrat, awkwardly grips the ball with both hands, his body stiff as a board, and delivers a throw that looks like it wouldn’t make it five yards.

Yes, it’s not exactly shocking that Evers, a 73-year-old career educator turned politician, doesn’t have the arm of Brett Favre.

But what’s truly stunning is that neither he nor his team seemed to realize how terrible this looks. The video screams incompetence, and not just in athletics, but in basic self-awareness. Did no one on his staff watch this and think, “Maybe we should scrap this idea?”

The X blowback was swift and merciless:

Who told you this was a good idea? You should have to resign for this. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 24, 2025

“Who told you this was a good idea?” one X user asked. “You should have to resign for this.”

“This can’t be real,” another X user quipped. “Whomever posted this should be fired, immediately.”

“What an embarrassment to Wisconsin,” a different X user posted. “Worst Governor Evers.”

This debacle highlights a deeper issue beyond Evers’ quarterbacking prowess: Democrats have a serious masculinity problem, and they don’t even seem to realize it. The party has spent years pandering to progressive ideals, often alienating the very demographic — working-class men — that they claim to champion. Evers’ social media fumble is a perfect metaphor for this disconnect.

Let’s be real: Football is more than a sport in places like Wisconsin.

(Have you met Packers fans?)

Football’s a cultural touchstone in many places across America, a symbol of toughness, grit, and camaraderie — values that resonate deeply with men. For Evers to step into that arena and flub it so spectacularly isn’t just a personal failure; it’s a glaring sign that Democrats don’t know how to relate to actual men.

The Democratic Party has increasingly become dominated by women and the “effeminate elite” — urban, coastal progressives who prioritize identity politics over the concerns of the average guy. Evers’ video is a stark reminder of how clueless they are about connecting with men who value traditional masculinity.

Think about it. When was the last time you saw a Democrat convincingly pull off something rugged or stereotypically masculine?

They’re more likely to be butchering simple football analogies or doing whatever the heck this was.

Meanwhile, Republican torchbearers like President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis lean into a brash, unapologetic masculinity that, whether you like it or not, resonates with a huge swath of male voters.

Evers’ throw — or lack thereof — looks like something you’d see from a toddler at a family picnic, but this isn’t just about a bad throw. It’s also about what it represents.

Democrats like Evers are so far removed from the cultural pulse of middle America that they think a video like this will endear them to voters.

Newsflash: It doesn’t. It makes them look weak, out of touch, and frankly, pathetic.

The masculinity crisis in the Democratic Party isn’t new, but it’s getting harder to ignore. While Republicans have mastered the art of projecting strength — think Trump’s bombastic rallies or DeSantis’ no-nonsense rhetoric — Democrats are stuck in a loop of performative sensitivity that alienates men who don’t fit their progressive mold.

Evers’ football flop is a microcosm of this broader failure. If the Democrats want to win over male voters, they need to stop with the cringe-worthy stunts and start understanding what makes men tick. Football isn’t just a game in Wisconsin; it’s a way of life. And Evers just insulted it.

The irony is, Evers probably thought this video would make him relatable. Instead, it did the opposite. It exposed him as someone who doesn’t belong in the rough-and-tumble world of football culture — a world that, whether Democrats like it or not, still matters to a lot of voters.

The NFL Draft in Green Bay could have been a moment for Evers to shine, to show he’s in tune with his state’s passions. Instead, he turned it into a laughingstock. His PR team should have known better, but their failure to vet this video speaks volumes about the bubble they live in.

If Democrats want to stop hemorrhaging male voters, they need to wake up. Masculinity isn’t a dirty word, and pandering to the progressive base at the expense of cultural relatability is a losing strategy. Evers’ video isn’t just a bad look, it’s a warning sign.

The X post has already been viewed thousands of times, each view adding to the pile-on. It’s a viral disaster that Evers can’t escape, and it’s going to haunt him. Maybe he’ll think twice before picking up a football again, or maybe he’ll double down, because that’s what Democrats seem to do these days.

In the meantime, Republicans are probably laughing their heads off. They don’t have to try this hard to look tough, it comes naturally to them. Until Democrats figure out how to bridge that gap, they’ll keep losing ground with men, one embarrassing football throw at a time.

Evers’ video isn’t just a failure of athleticism; it’s a failure of leadership, strategy, and basic common sense.

Democrats, take note: If you want to win in places like Wisconsin, you better learn how to throw a spiral — or at least know when to leave the field.

