According to The Center Square, Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois said last week that his state has diverted some taxpayer funds from citizens to illegal immigrants.

“We have taken some of the programs that have pre-existed the crisis and adjusted them to help with the migrant crisis,” Pritzker said.

Of course, rich liberals who love illegal immigrants will gladly absorb the full cost, right?

“Let me give you one example — our rental assistance program,” Pritzker added. “We have provided some of that rental assistance money, which wasn’t originally intended to be about asylum seekers, for this challenge.”

So U.S. citizens in Illinois who need help paying rent will instead help pay for the care of illegal immigrants. How can Pritzker get away with such a thing?

Only a total stranglehold on reliably Democratic voters — willfully oblivious or kept ignorant by establishment media propaganda — could prevent a backlash over a decision like this.

The governor, however, had not yet expended his seemingly inexhaustible supply of hutzpah.

Sunday on CBS News’ “Face the Nation,” host Margaret Brennan asked Pritzker about the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Specifically, could the city handle the convention amid the surge of illegal immigration?

Prizker’s answer contained more concentrated gall than anything a public figure has said in recent memory.

“I am confident that we can handle it. But again, it will require help from the federal government, and someone needs to work in Texas with these border politicians to have them stop sending people only to blue cities and blue states,” the Democratic governor said.

“Stop sending people only to blue cities and blue states.” Is that not what Democrats wanted? Did they not vote for that very thing?

Illinois Republican state Rep. Kevin Schmidt reminded Pritzker that he and his liberal friends asked for this.

“The Democrats in Illinois have kind of made this problem on their own by making Illinois a sanctuary state,” Schmidt told The Center Square this week.

“You have got a lot of liberal elites that are in favor of certain ideologies and policies, but whenever it hits home and they see it in person, it’s a little different world then. They don’t want that in their backyard. They want it in someone else’s, which is pretty typical for a liberal elitist.”

At some point, rich liberals and other preening moralists must pay for all this at the polls.

Hotels in Massachusetts, for instance, have canceled reservations for some veterans and their families attending the Army-Navy game. Those rooms have gone to illegal immigrants.

Last month, Democratic Mayor Eric Adams of New York City announced massive cuts in services amid the illegal migrant surge. Over 30,000 illegal aliens have received free health care in New York on the taxpayers’ dime.

Sooner or later, Democratic voters must realize that Democratic politicians and donors actually despise them.

Rich liberals will not bear the cost of the crisis they have created.

Why take responsibility when veterans and poor people can bear the burden for them?

