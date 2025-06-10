Democratic Lawmaker Admits She Is an Illegal Alien, Breaks Down in Tears During Hearing

A Democratic Minnesota state lawmaker had some shocking admissions — and an outpouring of emotion — during a recent State House hearing.

Rep. Kaohly Her, a member of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, spoke out during a recent hearing about the state’s potential move to pull back state subsidized funding for health insurance for adult illegal immigrants.

(Children would still be covered, according to the Minnesota Reformer.)

The dismayed Her, a proponent of this policy, tried to relay how personal this issue was for her due to her own family’s history of fleeing political persecution in Laos following the Vietnam War.

In sharing those family details, however, she may have shared too much, as her critics pounced on one very interesting tidbit about Her.

You can see the relevant clip below:

Minnesota State Representative appears to confirm that she’s an illegal immigrant. cc: @ICEgov pic.twitter.com/ab5yvuGpi4 — Mitchell Williamson (@MWilliamsonMN) June 9, 2025

In a post tagging Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Her was seen recounting some of that family history.

“Because his mother had died, my father, as the one processing the paperwork put my grandmother down as his mother,” Her recounted. “And so I am illegal in this country. My parents are illegal here, in this country.”

Later, Her shed some tears while trying to hammer her point home.

“[My parents] cried. Because they missed their homeland so much that even in a country where you have all of these benefits and all of these privileges and all of these opportunities, that you never want to leave your country,” she argued, apparently in a bid to humanize the debate over subsidized health care for illegal immigrants.

Social media caught onto that above snippet, and the response was swift and condemning:

Well this is certainly an odd admission to make on the house floor. — MN Republicans Northland Edition (@MNHD3BGOP) June 9, 2025

“Well this is certainly an odd admission to make on the house floor,” one local Republican group posted in response to the video.

According to the Reformer, Minnesota House Republicans were able to leverage a potential government shutdown to usher in a vote on this issue.

