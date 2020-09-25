Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Democratic Lawmaker Arrested in Louisville on Felony Riot Charges

Broken GlassBrett Carlsen / Getty ImagesGeneral view of a CVS store that was heavily damaged by protesters overnight on May 30, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky, after the death of Breonna Taylor. (Brett Carlsen / Getty Images)

By Johnathan Jones
Published September 25, 2020 at 2:38pm
P Share Print

A Democratic state lawmaker was arrested Thursday in Louisville, Kentucky, for alleged felony rioting a day after a grand jury declined to recommend murder charges for police officers in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Kentucky State Rep. Attica Scott was among two dozen people arrested on rioting charges Thursday, WDRB-TV reported.

Among those arrested was Scott’s daughter, Ashanti.

TRENDING: Pelosi Reveals Legislation Aimed at Limiting Trump's Presidential Powers

Scott and her daughter were both arrested on charges of Class D felony first-degree rioting, failure to disburse and unlawful assembly.

The pair was arrested with others near the downtown Louisville Free Public Library near the intersection of South Fourth and York streets, a Louisville Metro Corrections spokesperson told WDRB.

Both women were released from jail Friday morning and must go before a judge to be arraigned on Oct. 6.

The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department accused Scott and her daughter of being part of a group that destroyed property in multiple areas of the city.

Someone in the group allegedly set fire to and smashed the windows of a neighborhood library while others defaced property with spray paint, according to the police department.

It is unclear what role, if any, Scott played in the arson and vandalism.

The library is closed while repairs are made.

Scott, a Democrat from Louisville, is the state’s only black female lawmaker, The Washington Post reported.

RELATED: Louisville Police Officer Shows Up for Roll Call 1 Day After Being Shot During Riots

She authored legislation for a city ordinance known as “Breonna’s Law” to ban no-knock warrants in the city of Louisville, CNN reported.

Do you agree with the grand jury decision not to indict the officers in Taylor's death?

It was initially reported that Taylor, 26, was killed after being caught in the crossfire as three LMPD police officers served a no-knock warrant on March 13.

Reports since have disputed that account, as the officers announced themselves when they served a warrant to Taylor’s residence, which police believed might have been involved in the drug trade, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday, WHAS-TV reported.

Thursday was the second night of protests and riots in the city, which were initiated after a grand jury declined to recommend murder charges for any of the three officers who took part in the service of the warrant.

One of those officers was shot by Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, which reportedly started the shootout that left Taylor dead, NBC News reported.

Some claim Walker was within his rights to defend his home when the warrant was served.

Walker was arrested on March 13 and charged with the attempted murder of a police officer, but the charges were dismissed on May 26, WHAS-TV reported.

Former Louisville Metropolitan Police Officer Brett Hankison was charged Wednesday with three counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly firing his service weapon carelessly during the shootout.

On Wednesday, the first night of civil unrest and riots in the city, two LMPD officers were shot and more than 100 arrests were made.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.







Democratic Lawmaker Arrested in Louisville on Felony Riot Charges
Breaking: Ron Paul Appears To Suffer Medical Emergency During Livestream
Charles Barkley Comes Under Attack for Giving the Real Facts of the Breonna Taylor Case
Watch: Liberals Show True Colors, Jeer at Trump as He Pays Respects to RBG
Democrats Reportedly Prepping Bill To Fundamentally Change SCOTUS in a Radical Way
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×