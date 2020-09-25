A Democratic state lawmaker was arrested Thursday in Louisville, Kentucky, for alleged felony rioting a day after a grand jury declined to recommend murder charges for police officers in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Kentucky State Rep. Attica Scott was among two dozen people arrested on rioting charges Thursday, WDRB-TV reported.

Among those arrested was Scott’s daughter, Ashanti.

State Rep. Attica Scott, author of pre-filed Breonna’s Law to ban no-knock warrants statewide, appears to be getting arrested tonight in Louisville. https://t.co/T4wgacLOa7 — Amber Smith (@ambersmithtv) September 25, 2020

Scott and her daughter were both arrested on charges of Class D felony first-degree rioting, failure to disburse and unlawful assembly.

The pair was arrested with others near the downtown Louisville Free Public Library near the intersection of South Fourth and York streets, a Louisville Metro Corrections spokesperson told WDRB.

Lmpd have arrested Rep. Attica Scott, author of Breonna’s law pic.twitter.com/Gla14x8Es6 — Ryan Van Velzer (@RyanVanVelzer) September 25, 2020

Both women were released from jail Friday morning and must go before a judge to be arraigned on Oct. 6.

The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department accused Scott and her daughter of being part of a group that destroyed property in multiple areas of the city.

Someone in the group allegedly set fire to and smashed the windows of a neighborhood library while others defaced property with spray paint, according to the police department.

It is unclear what role, if any, Scott played in the arson and vandalism.

The library is closed while repairs are made.

Scott, a Democrat from Louisville, is the state’s only black female lawmaker, The Washington Post reported.

She authored legislation for a city ordinance known as “Breonna’s Law” to ban no-knock warrants in the city of Louisville, CNN reported.

It was initially reported that Taylor, 26, was killed after being caught in the crossfire as three LMPD police officers served a no-knock warrant on March 13.

Reports since have disputed that account, as the officers announced themselves when they served a warrant to Taylor’s residence, which police believed might have been involved in the drug trade, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday, WHAS-TV reported.

Thursday was the second night of protests and riots in the city, which were initiated after a grand jury declined to recommend murder charges for any of the three officers who took part in the service of the warrant.

One of those officers was shot by Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, which reportedly started the shootout that left Taylor dead, NBC News reported.

Some claim Walker was within his rights to defend his home when the warrant was served.

Walker was arrested on March 13 and charged with the attempted murder of a police officer, but the charges were dismissed on May 26, WHAS-TV reported.

Former Louisville Metropolitan Police Officer Brett Hankison was charged Wednesday with three counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly firing his service weapon carelessly during the shootout.

On Wednesday, the first night of civil unrest and riots in the city, two LMPD officers were shot and more than 100 arrests were made.

