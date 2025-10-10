Democratic Lawmaker Arrested on Multiple Child Sex Charges

A Democratic North Carolina state representative has been arrested of multiple charges involving a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old.

According to the Guilford County sheriff’s office, Cecil Brockman, 41, has been charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of statutory rape of someone between the ages of 13 and 15, per NC Newsline.

Brockman is being held without bond at the High Point Detention Center.

He has claimed he is indigent for purposes of seeking legal representation, meaning a public defender will be appointed to him.

NC State Rep Cecil Brockman was celebrated as the only openly LGBTQ member of the North Carolina General Assembly. He was just arrested for child sex crimes. Why does this keep happening? pic.twitter.com/gU3tTweFHi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 9, 2025

According to court records, the magistrate who denied bond wrote that Brockman “has access to abundant resources to aid in his flight from prosecution.”

The magistrate also wrote that Brockman “has made attempts to contact the victim … and has gone as far as attempting to locate the juvenile in the hospital and attempting to use his status to gain information on the whereabouts of the victim,” according to WBTV-TV.

Brockman was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, but the hearing was delayed due to what was termed a medical emergency, according to WGHP-TV.

Will Brockman resign? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 54% (814 Votes) No: 46% (707 Votes)

Warrants claim that, in August, Brockman “unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did commit and attempt to commit lewd and lascivious act” with a 15-year-old victim.

Political leaders have said Brockman should step aside.

House Democratic Leader Robert Reives was among those voices.

“It has become clear that he is unable to continue serving in the House of Representatives. Rep. Brockman must resign immediately,” he said.

Democratic Governor Josh Stein weighed in as well.

“These charges are extremely serious and deeply troubling. While the legal process has yet to play out, it’s clear he cannot effectively serve his constituents and should resign immediately,” Stein said.

Republican House Speaker Destin Hall also said Brockman should step down.

Hall called the charges “shocking and extremely serious.”

“Given the evidence that’s publicly known, he should resign immediately so these charges do not distract from the work of the North Carolina House,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.