An incursion into the Georgia state Capitol on Thursday resulted in the arrest of a Democratic state lawmaker who was protesting Georgia’s voting reform bill.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed the reform bill Thursday after both houses of the Georgia legislature passed the measure, according to WAGA-TV.

Kemp was conducting a signing ceremony at the time Democratic state Rep. Park Cannon made her disturbance.

I was proud to sign S.B. 202 to ensure elections in Georgia are secure, fair, and accessible. I appreciate the hard work of members of the General Assembly to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat. pic.twitter.com/1ztPnfD6rd — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) March 25, 2021

Cannon wanted to crash the ceremony after taking part in a Democratic protest of the Republican-supported reforms.

The incident took place outside the door to Kemp’s office, which was roped off and bore a sign saying it was restricted to the governor’s staff.

The Georgia State Patrol issued a statement summarizing the incident, which was chronicled on video.

“Rep. Cannon went inside the stanchions and began knocking on the door. Rep. Cannon was instructed to stop knocking on the door and that Governor Kemp was having a press conference inside,” the statement said, according to WAGA.

“Rep. Cannon continued to knock on the door and was instructed again to stop knocking on the door. She was advised that she was disturbing what was going on inside and if she did not stop, she would be placed under arrest.”

“Rep. Cannon stepped back for a moment and then stepped back up to the door and started knocking on the door again. She was again advised if she did not stop, she would be arrested for obstruction and disturbing the press conference,” the statement continued.

“Rep. Cannon refused to stop knocking on the door. Rep. Cannon was placed under arrest and escorted out of the Capitol.”

After being detained, Cannon asked where she was being taken and demanded that troopers stop what they were doing.

Cannon was charged with a felony punishable by one to five years in jail, obstruction of law enforcement and preventing or disrupting General Assembly sessions or other meetings of members.

She was released late Thursday evening after being briefly detained at the Fulton County jail. Her arrest ignited anger on social media.

Black people have given their lives in Georgia for the right to vote. Now Gov. Brian Kemp ordered his GA State troopers to arrest Democratic legislator Park Cannon in the state capitol. White cops dragging a Black legislator through the capitol hallways. pic.twitter.com/xWpxkthamE — Chad Loder (@chadloder) March 26, 2021

I am deeply appalled about the way the Honorable Park Cannon of Georgia has been treated. I have been at many conferences with Rep. Cannon. This rough “manhandling” and arrest is a travesty. https://t.co/eAG8z6XlbP — Representative Andrea Dalessandro (@Dalessandro4AZ) March 26, 2021

“This is a desperate attempt to lockout and squeeze the people out of their own democracy,” Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia said, upon hearing Cannon was detained by police.

