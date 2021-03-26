Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Democratic Lawmaker Arrested After Repeatedly Banging on Governor's Door

×
By Jack Davis
Published March 26, 2021 at 9:08am
Mewe Share P Share

An incursion into the Georgia state Capitol on Thursday resulted in the arrest of a Democratic state lawmaker who was protesting Georgia’s voting reform bill.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed the reform bill Thursday after both houses of the Georgia legislature passed the measure, according to WAGA-TV.

Kemp was conducting a signing ceremony at the time Democratic state Rep. Park Cannon made her disturbance.

TRENDING: Furious Lindsey Graham Threatens to 'Shut the Senate Down' Over Border Chaos, Issues Challenge to 'Liberal Hypocrites'

Cannon wanted to crash the ceremony after taking part in a Democratic protest of the Republican-supported reforms.

The incident took place outside the door to Kemp’s office, which was roped off and bore a sign saying it was restricted to the governor’s staff.

The Georgia State Patrol issued a statement summarizing the incident, which was chronicled on video.

“Rep. Cannon went inside the stanchions and began knocking on the door. Rep. Cannon was instructed to stop knocking on the door and that Governor Kemp was having a press conference inside,” the statement said, according to WAGA.

Was this the right response to this protest?

“Rep. Cannon continued to knock on the door and was instructed again to stop knocking on the door. She was advised that she was disturbing what was going on inside and if she did not stop, she would be placed under arrest.”

“Rep. Cannon stepped back for a moment and then stepped back up to the door and started knocking on the door again. She was again advised if she did not stop, she would be arrested for obstruction and disturbing the press conference,” the statement continued.

“Rep. Cannon refused to stop knocking on the door. Rep. Cannon was placed under arrest and escorted out of the Capitol.”

After being detained, Cannon asked where she was being taken and demanded that troopers stop what they were doing.

RELATED: Trump Endorses Ally Taking on Embattled Georgia Secretary of State

Cannon was charged with a felony punishable by one to five years in jail, obstruction of law enforcement and preventing or disrupting General Assembly sessions or other meetings of members.

She was released late Thursday evening after being briefly detained at the Fulton County jail. Her arrest ignited anger on social media.

“This is a desperate attempt to lockout and squeeze the people out of their own democracy,” Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia said, upon hearing Cannon was detained by police.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Jacob Blake Sues Kenosha Police Officer Who Shot Him
Ex-CDC Director Declares COVID 'Most Likely' Escaped from a Wuhan Lab
Democratic Lawmaker Arrested After Repeatedly Banging on Governor's Door
Trump Fires Back Against Biden's Press Conference Claims: 'It's Just the Opposite'
Report: Israeli Ship Hit with Missile Launched by Iran
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×