Democratic Lawmaker Endorses Trump, Citing His Positive Impact on African-American Community

A Georgia Democrat has jumped across the aisle and is endorsing President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election bid.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones became the state’s first elected Democrat to throw his support behind the president’s 2020 re-election on Tuesday.

The Democrat described Trump as a transformative figure in politics whose polices have helped black Americans, veterans and farmers, according to the outlet.

“It’s very simple to me. President Trump’s handling of the economy, his support for historically black colleges and his criminal justice initiatives drew me to endorse his campaign,” Jones told The AJC.

Jones, who himself is black, added that he is impressed with how Trump’s policies have positively impacted black Americans, and that his endorsement does not mean he intends to change parties.

“There are a lot of African-Americans who clearly see and appreciate he’s doing something that’s never been done before,” Jones said.

“When you look at the unemployment rates among black Americans before the pandemic, they were at historic lows. That’s just a fact,” he continued.

“A philosopher once said, ‘One courageous man in the crowd is a majority.’ I’ve got the courage to express my convictions,” Jones said.

“I believe that Donald Trump is the best person to lead this country going forward.”

While the Democrat’s support might be welcome news to Republicans, members of his own party are not pleased with the lawmaker.

All On Georgia reported that Democratic Party of Georgia Chairwoman Nikema Williams described Jones as “an embarrassment.”

“Vernon Jones is an embarrassment to the Democratic Party and does not stand for our values. Never has that been clearer than this moment, when he chose to stand with the racist president who has made an all-out assault on Black Americans, who has tried to rip away American health care, and who has failed our country in its greatest time of need during the most important election in our lifetimes,” Williams said in a statement.

“Vernon Jones doesn’t speak for Georgians, and neither does Donald Trump — which is why Georgians will send him home in November 2020,” Williams concluded.

Jones represents Georgia’s 91st district, which includes parts of DeKalb County, in the Georgia House of Representatives.

DeKalb County has voted overwhelmingly for Democrats in the past.

According to a summary of the county’s 2016 presidential election results, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton received 79 percent of the vote, while Trump only garnered 16 percent.

The AJC previously described DeKalb County as a “stronghold for Democrats.”

Jones was elected to represent his district in 2016.

He previously served as the DeKalb County CEO.

Jones sent a message to WGCL reporter Hayley Mason expounding on his endorsement for Trump and criticizing former Vice President Joe Biden, who is the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee.

BREAKING: This morning, Georgia Rep. Vernon Jones (D-Lithonia) told me he is endorsing Donald Trump for President. Jones sent me this message about why. DeKalb County and Lithonia residents, take a look: pic.twitter.com/sbk29tMiC5 — Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) April 14, 2020

“President Trump is the most action oriented president of my lifetime. He is the leader our country needed,” Jones wrote.

The Democrat also said that Trump is “best prepared to lead our economy back to record highs after we beat the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Regarding criminal justice reform, Jones wrote, “ A generation of African American families have been devastated by draconian policies that Joe Biden supported and voted for when he served in the U.S. Senate.”

“I enthusiastically support [Trump’s] re-election,” Jones concluded.

