Democratic Lawmaker Films Himself Harassing Pro-Life Teen Girls, Accidentally Triggers Pro-Life Event

Democratic state Rep. Brian Sims is drawing no shortage of ire after posting videos himself verbally accosting a group of three young girls for silently protesting outside a Planned Parenthood in Philadelphia.

But it appears Sims’ behavior also prompted another, more unexpected, response: The planning of a sizable pro-life rally outside the Planned Parenthood facility this coming Friday.

Sims’ video was posted to Twitter by the pro-life group Live Action on Monday. The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh then used his Twitter account to spread the video even more.

The rally is planned for 11 AM on Friday at the Planned Parenthood on 1144 Locust St in Philly. A bunch of different pro-life groups reached out to me minutes after I sent that original tweet and this all came together quickly. We invite @BrianSimsPA to come with his camera! — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 7, 2019

“The rally is planned for 11 AM on Friday at the Planned Parenthood on 1144 Locust St in Philly. A bunch of different pro-life groups reached out to me minutes after I sent that original tweet and this all came together quickly,” Walsh wrote in a tweet Tuesday morning.

“We invite @BrianSimsPA to come with his camera!” Walsh concluded.

Initially suggested to be a small gathering in response to Sims’ behavior, Walsh has since said that he immediately received buy-in from such prominent pro-life figures as Lila Rose, Abby Johnson and Graham Allen.

Thanks to @LilaGraceRose and @LiveAction for taking the reins on organizing. @AbbyJohnson will be there. I’ve also heard from @GrahamAllen_1, @JackPosobiec, @bethanyshondark, @chadfelixg, and many other conservatives in the movement who plan to come. We’re bringing the calvary. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 7, 2019

Prompting Walsh to organize the rally was Sims’ video of an April encounter with the teenage girls, which was captured in its entirety in the representative’s own livestream to the social media platform Periscope.

In the video, which went viral on LiveAction’s Twitter account, Sims crosses the street, deriding the young girls and another woman — presumably one of the girl’s parents — as “pseudo-Christians” responsible for “shaming young girls” who visit the facility.

Sims proceeds to attempt to dox the teenagers, offering donations to Planned Parenthood on behalf of any user who would provide the girls’ names, social media profiles or addresses — a clear violation of the terms of service of nearly every popular social platform.

“Here’s the deal. I’ve got $100 dollars for anybody who will identify any of these three, and I’m going to donate to Planned Parenthood,” Sims says, attacking the group as nothing more than a “bunch of white,” hateful Christians.

“Look, a bunch of white people, standing out front a Planned Parenthood and shaming people,” Sims continues, speaking over one of the young girls as she attempts to correct him.

“I’m pretty far from white,” she says.

This was not Sims’ only crack at publicly shaming and doxing pro-life protesters outside the Center City Planned Parenthood facility — which has failed 13 of its last 23 inspections according to LifeNews.com.

In another video getting attention this week, Sims showed himself harassing a lone woman for silently praying outside the facility.

In that video, Sims follows the woman around attempting to get video footage of her face, suggesting once again that he would donate $100 dollars to Planned Parenthood for the woman’s private information.

On Tuesday, Sims issued an apology of sorts on his Twitter account.

But he was originally defiant, referring to his pro-life opponents as “Bible Bullies” with “fake morals” and telling them to “bring it” in a Twitter response to the overwhelming backlash.

Oh we’re bringing it https://t.co/JANNKfY7KQ — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 7, 2019

“Oh we’re bringing it,” Walsh quickly responded.

The Daily Wire writer has since expressed on Twitter that this rally amounts to more than just an overwhelming response to “one jerk,” but serves as a reminder for pro-life Americans to stick together and refuse to be bullied for standing up for the unborn.

Let’s organize a giant pro-life rally at the abortion clinic in Center City where @BrianSimsPA has been harassing children and elderly women. Let’s see him come out and harass all of us. Retweet this and let’s get it organized. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 6, 2019

The lesson to be learned here is that you will not intimidate pro-lifers. We will not go away and be silent. If you harass or bully one of us, more will come. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 7, 2019

The rally at the Planned Parenthood in Philly isn’t just about the one jerk harassing pro-lifers at that location. It’s about taking a stand against anyone who tries to intimidate those who exercise their First Amendment rights. And it’s about standing for life, most importantly. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 7, 2019

“The lesson to be learned here is that you will not intimidate pro-lifers. We will not go away and be silent. If you harass or bully one of us, more will come,” Walsh wrote.

“The rally at the Planned Parenthood in Philly isn’t just about the one jerk harassing pro-lifers at that location. It’s about taking a stand against anyone who tries to intimidate those who exercise their First Amendment rights,” Walsh concluded.

“And it’s about standing for life, most importantly.”

