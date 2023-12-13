Democratic Lawmaker Interrupts Kamala Harris' Speech, Yells at Vice President

A Christmas party hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris descended into chaos earlier this week when a state lawmaker from Delaware interrupted her while calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Fox News identified the woman as state Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton, a Democrat.

As Harris was delivering remarks from a podium, she was interrupted by Wilson-Anton, who both shouted and held up a sign that read “CEASEFIRE.”

“And just in this holiday season, which should be a joyful time of year … ” Harris said as Wilson-Anton began to shout at her.

Tonight: Delaware State Representative @MadinahForDE just disrupted Vice President Kamala Harris’s holiday party to demand a #CeasefireNOW. Israeli bombardment and siege have killed over 20,000 Palestinians in just two months. All with the support of the Biden administration. pic.twitter.com/0a5W0fC8y6 — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) December 12, 2023

“Madam Vice President, I am a rep from Delaware!” Wilson-Anton shouted.

The Democrat then yelled: “Did you know in Bethlehem they are not celebrating Christmas? Did you know that in Bethlehem, baby Jesus is under rubble? Why won’t you call for a cease-fire?”

As Wilson-Anton continued to shout, Harris at first attempted to ignore her.

Wilson-Anton again shouted, “Why won’t you call for a ceasefire?”

A Democrat state representative from Delaware interrupted Kamala Harris’s holiday party tonight screaming about a ceasefire. Kamala responds with, “Right now, I am speaking.” pic.twitter.com/O8uockwr0A — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 12, 2023

As Wilson-Anton continued to shout, Harris turned to her and made some inaudible comments.

One camera did catch a comment from the vice president in which she called on Wilson-Anton to be quiet.

“I appreciate you wanting to be heard, but right now, I’m speaking,” Harris said as she looked at the Democrat.

Wilson-Anton responded with another call for an end to the fighting in Gaza.

President Joe Biden has said publicly he is opposed to a ceasefire in the region, citing Israel’s right to defend itself.

Harris echoed similar comments while speaking in Dubai two weeks ago.

“As Israel pursues its military objectives in Gaza, we believe Israel must do more to protect innocent civilians,” Harris said, according to a White House transcript of her remarks. “So, we all want this conflict to end as soon as possible. And to ensure Israel’s security and ensure security for the Palestinian people, we must accelerate efforts to build an enduring peace.”

While Biden and Harris have both publicly expressed support for Israel, Axios reported Tuesday that Biden criticized Israel’s government and its objectives at a closed-door fundraiser in Washington.

