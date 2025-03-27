Democratic Lawmaker Mocks God with Handwritten Note During Abortion Bill Hearing

Members of the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade almost three years ago, but abortion levels have actually increased nationwide ever since.

The state of Georgia is no exception.

Christian advocates for the preborn were reminded of that sorrowful truth on Wednesday when some lawmakers reacted viscerally against a bill to equally protect preborn babies under the law.

The Georgia Prenatal Equal Protection Act, also known as House Bill 441, would simply apply the same laws that already protect born people from conduct like murder, assault, and battery to protect preborn people as well, effectively abolishing abortion in the state.

The idea is that anyone who willfully chooses to murder a preborn baby would face the exact same penalties as anyone who willfully chooses to murder a born baby, thereby upholding the equal value and dignity of babies in the womb.

Such legislation is desperately needed.

One estimate from the Foundation to Abolish Abortion found that there were about 52,000 abortions in 2024 from Georgia parents in the form of telehealth abortions, clinician-provided abortions in the state, and clinician-provided abortions outside of the state.

That’s about 1,000 abortions every single week.

It’s also a substantial increase from the roughly 41,000 abortions that occurred in 2019, according to the Christian anti-abortion nonprofit.

House Bill 441 was assigned to the Georgia House Non-Civil Judiciary Committee and received a hearing on Wednesday.

Christians descended upon the Georgia State Capitol, offering testimony about the humanity of preborn babies as image-bearers of God and calling on lawmakers to finally provide them with equal protection of the laws.

This is amazing. The voices of God’s people are filling the Georgia state capital. Indeed, His Kingdom is forever. pic.twitter.com/buc4IfhCcd — Victor Hart (@VictorHart20555) March 26, 2025



But some of those lawmakers were rather upset with that suggestion.

Georgia Democratic State Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick decided to mock God and ridicule Virgil Walker, the vice president of G3 Ministries, as he testified in favor of House Bill 441.

The elected official scribbled signs reading “America and Georgia are NOT A THEOCRACY!!!” as well as “Your God is NOT everyone’s God!” on pieces of printer paper, showing them to Walker and plastering a bizarre wide-eyed look on her face as he tried to exhort the lawmakers.

Pro-abortion Democrat State Representative @DarshunKendrick mocks God during @VirgilWalkerOMA‘s testimony in favor of HB 441 with handwritten signs stating “your God is not everyone’s god” and “America and Georgia are not a theocracy.” pic.twitter.com/oNv8BRfOId — Foundation to Abolish Abortion (@AbolitionistFAA) March 26, 2025



Kendrick had also claimed earlier in the hearing that “it’s none of our business” if women decide to murder their children, insisting that abortion is a “right” that should be protected.

The many pro-abortion citizens who testified against House Bill 441 made similar arguments during the two-hour committee hearing, asserting that the Christians who wanted to love God and their neighbors by abolishing abortion were on some vain theocratic quest to impose their quirky views on the entire state.

But Kendrick and her allies were all wrong.

The very same God who made the earth, who handed down the sixth commandment to Moses on Mount Sinai, and who sent Jesus Christ to die for sinners and to judge the world in righteousness is the one true and living God.

He does not change, and he has the same heart for the fatherless and the oppressed that he had when he expressed his wrath against the people of Israel for sacrificing their children to Moloch thousands of years ago.

Just because some people suppress the truth of his existence in unrighteousness, as Paul describes in the book of Romans, does not mean that they will not also stand before God one day in judgment.

That is especially true for the lawmakers to whom God has delegated authority to pass and enforce just laws that protect the aforementioned fatherless and oppressed.

Kendrick should not be smug and arrogant. She should be full of fear and trembling.

The state of Georgia allows the murder of countless thousands of babies under cover of law, meaning that the judgment of God is upon that state.

Rather than refusing to bow the knee, Kendrick and her colleagues should listen to the Christians who beseeched them on Wednesday and indeed abolish abortion in Georgia once and for all.

