Democratic Lawmaker Says Donald Trump Jr. Should Have Been ‘Aborted,’ Calls Him ‘Retarded’

State Rep. John Rogers, a Democrat from Alabama, publically lashed out at Donald Trump Jr. Thursday, referring to him as “retarded” and citing him as a “very good defense” for the legality of abortion.

Trump Jr. became the target of Rogers’ personal attacks this past week after rebuking controversial remarks made by the representative Tuesday on the Alabama House floor pertaining to proposed legislation that will heavily restrict abortion in the state.

HORRIFIC: Alabama state Rep. John Rogers on abortion: “Some kids are unwanted, so you either kill them now or kill them later.” RT this video! pic.twitter.com/PBSulkjZNs — Live Action (@LiveAction) May 2, 2019

“It ought to be a woman’s choice,” Rogers said. “I’m not about to be the male tellin’ a woman what to do with her body.”

Rogers triggered mass public outcry, however, when he conceded that abortion does kill a child but argued that it is a better alternative to bringing an “unwanted” and “unloved” child into the world.

“Some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or kill them later. You bring them into the world unwanted, unloved, then you send them to the electric chair,” Rogers continued. “So you kill them now or you kill them later.”

“The bottom line is that I think we shouldn’t be making this decision,” he concluded.

The representative’s statements drew immediate criticism from prevalent conservative figures like Charlie Kirk, Lila Rose and Trump Jr.

Trump Jr. even went so far as to say that such comments made Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam look like a moderate.

The Virginia Democrat drew similar criticism earlier this year when he implied that women should be given the option to have their doctors withhold care from unwanted babies born alive.

“This is stomach curling and makes Ralph Northam look like a moderate on abortion,” Trump Jr. tweeted.

This is stomach curling and makes Ralph Northam look like a moderate on abortion. Every Democrat running for President needs to be asked where they stand on this. The extreme turn we’ve seen from Dems on abortion recently is truly sickening. https://t.co/KchZfqvQMK — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 1, 2019

Trump Jr. continued, suggesting the statement should be used as a litmus test going forward to determine how radical 2020 Democratic primary candidates are on the issue.

“Every Democrat running for President needs to be asked where they stand on this. The extreme turn we’ve seen from Dems on abortion recently is truly sickening,” he wrote.

Despite the public outcry, Rogers doubled down Thursday when asked about his remarks and Trump Jr.’s response.

Alabama State Rep. John Rogers (D) responds to Donald Trump Jr. calling him out for his remarks about killing “unwanted kids”, says Trump Jr. is “proof that mothers ought to have the right to have an abortion because he is evidently retarded or crazy.” pic.twitter.com/YUHTee8puw — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 2, 2019

“His mother should’ve aborted him when he was born,” Rogers said, “He’s evidently retarded or crazy. Donald Trump’s son? I know there’s something wrong with that boy.”

“That’s the best defense I got for abortion, right there. Looking at him,” Rogers concluded.

A spokesman for Trump Jr. responded in a statement to The Daily Wire.

“Sadly, vile comments like this have become par for the course for the Democrat Party,” spokesman Andy Surabian said. “They’ve become so deranged by President Trump’s victory that celebrating late-term abortion, support for eugenics and even calling for the death of political opponents is becoming their standard operating procedure.”

He added, “I hope every elected Democrat in the country has the common decency and moral courage to disavow these types of grotesque statements from members of their party.”

