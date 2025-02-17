Share
News
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference following the Democrats weekly policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21.
Commentary
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference following the Democrats weekly policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21. (Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

Democratic Lawmakers in Chaos 3 Weeks Into Trump's Presidency, Pulling Chuck Schumer in Opposite Directions

 By Ben Zeisloft  February 17, 2025 at 6:00am
Share

Democrats are at their most divided moment in recent memory, causing headaches for Democratic leaders in Congress who are trying to mount a response to President Donald Trump.

The returning commander-in-chief won a decisive victory in November.

But many have observed that the Democrats do not have a clear national figurehead or platform from which they can oppose his agenda.

There is a significant internal divide on how to navigate the next few years.

According to a Tuesday report from The Wall Street Journal, some Democrats want Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, currently the most powerful member of their coalition in the federal government, to take a more aggressive approach toward Trump.

Others, however, are urging more caution, meaning that Schumer is being pulled in two different directions.

Schumer recently took a call from several Democratic governors who urged him not to tolerate Democrats voting for Trump nominees.

He told the Journal that “some of my caucus didn’t want to do that,” but he agreed with the governors and said he would “urge people to vote no on every nominee, and we’re going to work hard.”

Even as Schumer tries to produce a response, with Trump’s nominees who have been voted on receiving confirmation thus far as the nation approaches the second month of Trump’s new administration, the Democrats are still having trouble overcoming their internal divisions about November.

Is the Democratic Party currently at its weakest point of the 21st century?

Some say that the party needs to fix its brand with white working class people and address diminishing support among minorities. Others meanwhile argue that certain swing state contests were close and that there is no need to revamp the party.

Washington Democratic Rep. Adam Smith told the Journal, “Our brand is toxic in many of the places that we need to win, swing states, swing districts.”

He added, “Our coalition is fundamentally broken because of the distance between the far left and the rest of the coalition.”

Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, much like Schumer, is trying to rally his troops and deal with internal divisions.

He recently sent a letter to his colleagues vowing to use upcoming funding deadlines as leverage to attain certain Democratic priorities.

Related:
Crucial Meeting with Biden Caused Chuck Schumer to Break Down in Tears: Report

Jeffries is also trying to mobilize candidates to run for the House in 2026, noting that the Democrats came within three seats of a majority.

Democratic Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz told the Journal, “We’re in the middle of a hurricane.” However, he believes Jeffries is doing well under the circumstances.

“Right now, we’re getting ourselves organized,” Moskowitz said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the editor of The Republic Sentinel, a conservative news outlet owned and operated by Christians. He is a former staff reporter for The Daily Wire and has written for The Spectator, Campus Reform, and other conservative news outlets. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




Trump Fulfills Campaign Promise with IVF Executive Order - It Would Have Been Better If He Didn't
Exposed: The Less Safe, More Expensive 'Green' Airport Towers Biden Stuck Us With
Judge Sides with Trump Administration in Court Battle with Federal Employees
Hours Before Crash, Delta VP Was Quoted Defying DEI Rollback, Insisting DEI Is 'Critical to Our Business'
Trump Congratulates Military After Top Terror Target Is 'Dealt Justice'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation