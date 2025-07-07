Democratic lawmakers are getting a harsh reality check, according to a new Axios report that claims many of their voters want violence.

Not just any old Democratic Party violence, either – but the blood of the electorate.

Axios quoted several Democrats who were stunned by the rhetoric they’re now hearing from their own base in a piece that was published early Monday morning.

One of nine House Democrats who spoke to Axios off the record said, ”Some of them have suggested … what we really need to do is be willing to get shot.”

The lawmaker added, “Our own base is telling us that what we’re doing is not good enough … [that] there needs to be blood to grab the attention of the press and the public.”

These weren’t isolated statements.

Axios noted that multiple Democratic lawmakers and aides said they were alarmed by the number of rank-and-file party voters who had told them in recent months that violence was the answer to what they viewed as America’s political crisis.

The publication added that some of these voters said they were fed up with what they viewed as a system that is stacked against them.

Statements Democrats were willing to make without their name attached to them include, but are not limited to:

“[Civility] isn’t working…”

“[Prepare for violence] … to fight to protect our democracy.”

“It’s like … the Roman coliseum. People just want more and more of this spectacle.”

“What I have seen is a demand that we get ourselves arrested intentionally or allow ourselves to be victims of violence, and … a lot of times that’s coming from economically very secure white people.”

No one should be surprised that so-called progressive voters are experiencing bloodlust.

For nearly a decade, Democrats have pushed nonstop doomsday rhetoric about President Donald Trump and the conservative movement.

They’ve compared him to Hitler. They’ve called him a dictator. They’ve claimed without evidence that the country is experiencing a death rattle.

These people incited not one, but two assassination attempts against Trump last summer — that we know of.

Now, Democrats are realizing that their constantly crying wolf and stoking fear has led much of their base to take them seriously.

Axios reported that lawmakers who have faced the brunt of violent opponents are trying to calm tensions.

But the damage is done. This is what happens when partisan media and elected officials normalize panic and desensitize imbalanced people to violence.

It’s liberal voters, egged on by years of apocalyptic headlines, outright lies, and wild accusations.

The left is reaping what it sowed, and its elected officials are afraid of the monster they’ve created.

