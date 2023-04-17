Democratic Lawmakers Join in on Bud Light Controversy and Get Brutally Mocked for Photo They Posted

Bud Light angered countless former customers after it made the decision to partner with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney to validate his claims he is now a woman.

Naturally, the company is getting some support from Democrats in Congress.

But one photo op to support the beer, and presumably its decision to partner up with the face of a movement that puts children in danger, saw the lawmakers mocked on Twitter.

Anheuser-Busch is currently the target of a boycott due to the partnership — which many people rightly viewed as an endorsement of permanent so-called “gender reassignment” surgeries that some children are being encouraged to undergo.

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California posted an image on Twitter over the weekend in which he made his support for Bud Light clear.

In response to a tweet from Maggie Haberman of The New York Times, Lieu shared a snap of him drinking Bud Light at the Capitol along with other members of California’s House delegation — Reps. Mark Takano, Judy Chu and Adam Schiff, The New York Post reported.

Lieu only commented on the image after someone from his own side of the aisle pointed out how absurd it was.

“I mock stupid stuff by MAGA Republicans,” Lieu tweeted. “Data shows that mockery is one of the more effective ways to get people to stop supporting extremists.”

Apparently expressing one’s displeasure with a company over its support for people who undermine the well-being of children is now extreme.

In any event, Lieu’s attempt at “mockery” saw him the subject of seemingly endless derision on Twitter:

“I have seen shows on Broadway less staged than this photo,” one Twitter user wrote.

Lieu’s argument was fundamentally flawed, as his arguments always are.

If mockery did indeed work as an effective tool to curb extremism, the oft-ridiculed California Democrat would have resigned from his seat a long time ago.

