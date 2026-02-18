Here Are the Democratic Lawmakers Skipping Trump's State of the Union to Hold A Rally in DC

Some Democrats plan to continue their party’s pattern of trying to steal headlines from President Donald Trump when he delivers his State of the Union address next week.

They are planning a counterprogramming event to take place on the National Mall rather than showing respect for the office of the President and attending the speech.

You’ll recall these sorts of publicity-seeking antics are not new for the Democrats.

In 2020, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stood up after Trump had delivered his State of the Union and tore up her copy of his remarks, as she stared down defiantly at him like some kind of high school mean girl.

Nancy Pelosi is still proud of tearing up a State of the Union like a child. That moment summed up her entire career: performative, unserious, and driven by spite instead of leadership. Pelosi is, and always will be, a political clown. pic.twitter.com/qZC4JtnBpB — Michael Carbonara (@MCarbonaraFL) December 29, 2025

Then there was Democratic Rep. Al Green, who last year stood up in the middle of Trump’s congressional address and called out, “You don’t have a mandate!”

The lawmaker then refused to sit down as he continued to yell from the House floor.

House Speaker Mike Johnson reminded Green of the rules of decorum required by members during the address, but when he refused to comply and take his seat, the speaker instructed the House sergeant-at-arms to remove him.

.@RepAlGreen (D-TX) is removed from the Joint Session of Congress. pic.twitter.com/GJVHJpZHGc — CSPAN (@cspan) March 5, 2025

And the pattern of disrespect will continue this year, according to a news release from MoveOn.org, which is co-hosting the “People’s State of the Union” on the National Mall.

The Democratic lawmakers participating in it include Sens. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, Ed Markey of Massachusetts, Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Tina Smith of Minnesota, and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland.

On the House side, so far, it’s Reps. Greg Casar of Texas, Yassamin Ansari of Arizona, Becca Balint of Vermont, Veronica Escobar of Texas, Pramila Jayapal of Washington, Delia Ramirez of Illinois, and Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey.

Murphy, who is considered a 2028 Democratic presidential hopeful, said in a statement, “Donald Trump has made a mockery of the State of the Union speech — taking a moment that is meant to bring the country together and turning it into a campaign rally to spew hatred and division. Democrats have no obligation to reward him with an audience as he lies and attacks people who disagree with him.”

Markey added, “The State of the Union should be a reckoning with reality, but Donald Trump will use it to spin fiction and normalize the gross abuse of power.”

Trump said on Wednesday regarding his State of the Union address, “We’re going to be talking about the economy. We inherited a mess, and now we have prices way down. We have energy way down. Gasoline is now breaking $2 a gallon in many places. It’s been actually amazing.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the Consumer Price Index rose 2.4 percent over the last 12 months, which is down from 2.7 percent in December.

Energy prices fell 1.5 percent in January, helping to bring the CPI to the 2.4 percent level, and rent also came in at a low 0.2 percent increase, the agency said.

Probably the truth of the matter is that Democrats are not going to want to hear all the good news that Trump will be sharing, not only about the economy, but border security and public safety.

The murder rate in 2025 fell to its lowest level in over 100 years.

So let Democrats continue to engage in their silly publicity stunts. Trump is right in the middle of making America great again, and they’re just extras in the production.

