Dem Leaders Set To Draft Resolution Responding To Rep Ilhan Omar’s Anti-Israel Comments

House Democratic leaders plan to bring a resolution to the floor Wednesday after backlash from Jewish lawmakers, the Anti-Defamation League and others to Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s comments on Israel.

The resolution has not been finalized but will deal with accusations that Omar is anti-Semitic based on her recent tweets about the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and Israel itself, Politico reported Monday.

Omar has clashed with numerous top-ranking Democrats on the issue.

Democratic New York Rep. Nita Lowey wrote on Twitter Saturday that Omar “continues to mischaracterize support for Israel,” to which Omar responded Sunday that she should not be “expected to have allegiance” to Israel.

Lawmakers must be able to debate w/o prejudice or bigotry. I am saddened that Rep. Omar continues to mischaracterize support for Israel. I urge her to retract this statement and engage in further dialogue with the Jewish community on why these comments are so hurtful. — Nita Lowey (@NitaLowey) March 2, 2019

Our democracy is built on debate, Congresswoman! I should not be expected to have allegiance/pledge support to a foreign country in order to serve my country in Congress or serve on committee. The people of the 5th elected me to serve their interest. I am sure we agree on that! https://t.co/gglAS4FVJW — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 3, 2019

Lowey is chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

News of the resolution comes after ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt wrote a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Monday calling for a resolution to condemn anti-Semitism in response to Omar’s latest remarks.

“Accusing Jews of having allegiance to a foreign government has long been a vile anti-Semitic slur that has been used to harass, marginalize and persecute the Jewish people for centuries,” Greenblatt wrote Monday.

Greenblatt referenced recent examples of anti-Semitism including the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, the “deadliest attack on the Jewish community in American history,” in his letter.

The resolution was worked on over the weekend by staffers for Pelosi, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Democratic New York Rep. Eliot Engel, Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler and Florida Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch, CNN reported.

Much criticism against Omar centers on a now-deleted 2012 tweet that read, “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.”

She has since apologized for the tweet.

