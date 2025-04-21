Democratic Leaders Hit with Worst Poll in Gallup History as Fanatics Like AOC Take Over

In terms of both popular approval and general depravity of thought, modern Democrats have reached new depths.

Thus, President Donald Trump would do well to take a page from one of his illustrious 19th-century predecessors.

According to a Gallup poll published on Thursday, public confidence in congressional Democrats — the party now led by the likes of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, as well as lesser known yet equally radical figures such as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas — has plummeted to a historic low of 25 percent.

For comparison’s sake, the prominent pollster had Democrats’ confidence rating at 34 percent as recently as 2023.

Likewise, shortly after now-former President Joe Biden took office in 2021, that rating stood at 49 percent.

In other words, congressional Democrats have hemorrhaged nearly half their support in only four years.

Meanwhile, congressional Republicans have held steady around 39 percent, not far off their historical average of 43 percent. That suggests that Republican voters, at least, still have some patience with the group despite its mediocre record to date.

Of course, thanks to the sad and lingering effect of relentless establishment propaganda on those who inexplicably believe that MSNBC and CNN report the news, Trump remains an incredibly polarizing figure, as his 45 percent approval rating suggests. That number rates well below other post-World War II presidents but much higher than all other public figures today.

In sum, one senses a kind of stalemate at the moment.

On one hand, Democratic voters clearly hate their leaders. The most unhinged of those voters, if they could, undoubtedly would take a much more radical stand against Trump.

On the other hand, Republican voters continue to have faith in Trump and even to a slightly lesser extent in the disappointing GOP-controlled Congress. But lawless judges, usurping power for themselves that the Constitution does not grant them, have stalled Trump’s agenda. Thus, one senses that many Republican voters who still love Trump have nonetheless grown frustrated and impatient with judicial tyranny.

And that brings us to the 19th-century exemplar whom Trump must emulate, for the moment demands it.

In 1800, the ruling Federalists tried every underhanded trick in the book to steal a rightful election victory from Republicans. But President Thomas Jefferson eventually prevailed.

Less than two years into his presidency, Jefferson outlined his plan for those Federalists and their elitist ideology.

“I shall take no other revenge than by a steady pursuit of economy, and peace, and by the establishment of republican principles in substance and in form, to sink federalism into an abyss from which there shall be no resurrection for it,” Jefferson wrote in 1802.

By the time Jefferson’s friend and successor, President James Madison, left office 15 years later, the Federalist Party ceased to exist as a viable national entity.

In other words, the principled exercise of one’s legitimate power can grind an unworthy adversary into dust. And the Democratic Party has never been more ripe for it, nor more deserving of it.

After all, if the modern Democratic Party sank into the abyss, what would the electorate lose by it?

For parts of the 20th century, at least, Democrats represented something worth representing. Kennedy liberals gave the party a pro-freedom and anti-war flavor. Working-class voters organized Roosevelt Clubs.

Today, some of those clubs still exist in places like western Pennsylvania, my home. But the region is now Trump Country. And the only relevant Kennedy who cares about peace and freedom has joined the president’s administration.

Thus, today’s Democrats represent nothing but the predatory establishment and its loathing of Trump. As they showed during the president’s joint address to Congress last month, Democrats also despise ordinary Americans with a contempt that originates in the deepest recesses of hell.

Sink them, Mr. President. Sink them into the abyss. Your grateful supporters will build monuments to you. And history will thank you for it.

