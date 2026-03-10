Democratic-Led Chicago Sees Over a Dozen People Shot During the Weekend

A blue city ran red over the weekend as violence flared.

At least five people were killed and nine more were wounded in Chicago, Illinois, according to CBS News.

The first shooting of the weekend took place Friday shortly before 10 p.m., when a 13-year-old girl was filming social media videos with her friends, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Someone entered the park and shot several times in the direction of the children.

Reported that Chicago had 14 shootings this past weekend. pic.twitter.com/lCqkYinHd9 — Brat915 (@RichardWal85821) March 10, 2026

The girl suffered multiple wounds, and witnesses carried her to a nearby bus stop. From there, an ambulance took her to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

As CBS News noted, age was no barrier to being shot.

At 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, a 79-year-old man was shot in the face by two or three people who approached the vehicle on foot. The man was listed in “good condition,” per CBS News.

Later in the day, a 62-year-old man sitting in a car was robbed and then shot. He was also listed in good condition.

At 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, two women, ages 68 and 71, were found dead with wounds to the chest. A 75-year-old man was taken into custody.

A man found in a car shortly before 8 p.m. on Sunday likewise succumbed to his injuries. He was wounded in the chest.

At 12:44 a.m. on Monday, two men, 19 and 20, were shot as they sat in a car.

A car pulled up. Two men got out and shot the occupants of the car.

🚨 DEMOCRAT-RUN CHICAGO BLEEDS AGAIN! At least 14 people shot over the weekend in the Windy City, another bloody tally under one-party Democrat rule that refuses to lock up criminals or back the police. pic.twitter.com/GQ1kvqbmPp — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 9, 2026

The 20-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to a hospital in critical condition. The 19-year-old suffered multiple wounds and died in the car.

Chicago Police Department data says there were 25 homicides in February, an increase of 19 percent from the same month last year, according to WTTW-TV.

The Windy City recorded 81 shooting incidents in February, up 8 percent from last year.

Chicago logged 221 shooting victims through the first two months of 2026 compared to 215 in the first two months of 2025.

