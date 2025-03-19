Share
Democratic Mayor Arrested for DUI After Hit-and-Run with Her 2-Year-Old Child in the Car

 By Jack Davis  March 19, 2025 at 7:58am
A New Jersey mayor faces DUI charges in connection with a hit-and-run incident that took place Monday.

Democratic Mayor Gina LaPlaca of Lumberton, New Jersey, told police that she had been drinking prior to picking up her 2-year-old child from daycare, according to WPVI-TV.

Court documents said that police were given a video of a vehicle that was unable to stay in its lane and that nearly hit a utility pole.

Police said the vehicle was later located at LaPlaca’s home Monday evening, where she admitted she had been drinking.

An open container of alcohol was found in the car, court documents said.

Charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving and endangering a child have been filed against her.

Shore News Network reported that a vehicle driven by LaPlaca, 42, also hit a vehicle in Mount Laurel and left the scene.

Should this mayor be removed from office?

The report said that additional charges against LaPlaca concerning the hit-and-run may be forthcoming.



LaPlaca’s husband, Jason Carty, told WPVI that the mayor is seeking treatment for an addiction.

“Gina is someone who has struggled and is now getting that help that she needs. I ask that everyone keep her in their thoughts as she moves forward on her road to recovery,” he said.

“Gina’s a loving and caring mother and stepmother. Our oldest is a teenager and can see all the unkind things online,” Carty added. “I simply ask that you respect our privacy. Just be better humans and show some compassion.”

But one local resident said LaPlaca should  face the same treatment as anyone else.

“You don’t really know what anyone is going through behind closed doors,”  Marquel Scott of Mount Holly said. “Anybody else they’d probably be in jail. So I feel like that should be the consequence.”

Shore News Network said that in 2023, LaPlaca was arrested for allegedly assaulting Carty. Those charges were later dropped.

LaPlaca had recently been the business administrator for the nearby town of Neptune.

Although Shore News Network reported she was fired,  LaPlaca said in a statement to the Asbury Park Press that she quit.

“I would have loved to continue that work, but unfortunately the changing political environment in town compelled me to take my talents elsewhere. I look forward to the next challenge and using my knowledge skills and abilities to the benefit of the public,” she said.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
