Illegal immigration is all fun and games for Democrats trying to claim the moral high ground — until the buses start showing up in their cities.

Sam Joshi, mayor of Edison, New Jersey — a Democrat endorsed by big guns of the party such as U.S. Senator Corey Booker and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy — has had enough, according to News 12 New Jersey.

Bus drivers from Texas carrying loads of immigrants to New York City began dropping immigrants off at train stations in New Jersey over the weekend. The drivers were purportedly attempting to do an end-run around new rules set by New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams, dictating migrants can only be dropped in NYC on weekdays with 32 hours advance notice.

Buses stopped at train stations in Edison, Fanwood, Trenton and Secaucus, New Jersey, so immigrants could board trains into Manhattan.

Wasn’t it Democrats that got us into the immigration invasion crisis in the first place? Is the contrived crisis now causing division in the usually unflappable ranks of lockstep progressives? Better late than never.

May the proverbial house built by progressives be divided and fall on their heads so conservatives can come in and stem the flow of illegal immigration and try to clean up the mess.

Some die-hard progressives, such as Edison’s Seth Kaper-Dale, who leads the Reformed Church of Highland Park, remain steadfast in their support of the flood of immigrants.

“All of these people have come through at points of entry and are allowed to be here,” Kaper-Dale said. “And have notices to appear up here. We should have systems in place that direct people to organizations that can provide real services,” News 12 reported.

Other progressives are saying enough is enough. Joshi — a self-proclaimed proud progressive — isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to migrants being dropped off in his town.

Should U.S, border officials increase deportations? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (41 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I want to make it clear that our position here in Edison Township is that they’re not welcome here, they are illegal, and they belong on the other side of the border,” Joshi said.

“I had directed my police department, as well as my emergency management to charter a bus that would take them straight back to the other side of the border if they were to actually come out. The good thing is they didn’t, they got the message and they just left Edison altogether.”

If it sounds like Roshi is a new sheriff in town and New Jersey is the new Old West, it isn’t. U.S. Congressman Andy Kim, a Democrat from New Jersey’s 3rd District, summed up Roshi in his endorsement on Roshi’s website, “Sam Joshi is the kind of leader that Edison, and New Jersey, needs to build a brighter, more inclusive future, and I’m proud to endorse him for mayor.”

In the Old West, if sheriffs were bent on inclusivity — whatever that term actually means — like progressives are, it would attract riffraff and outlaws like a magnet in a junkyard. Joe Biden and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas are the kinds of sheriffs progressives will lie, cheat and steal to get into office.

It’s amazing how quickly some Democrats change their tune on immigration when the immigrants come to their town.

Joshi must have been furious to utter the wordsU.S. military personnel keep watch as asylum seekers are transferred via city bus from Port Authority bus terminal to housing facilities in the Bronx and Queens on May 15 in New York City. “… they’re not welcome here, they are illegal, and they belong on the other side of the border” out loud. Which border is he talking about? The New Jersey state line? The U.S. border with Mexico? Why is he talking about the borders at all? How un-progressive.

The truth of the statement is stunning. It’s just not in character for progressives. The problem with truth in the progressive world? According to News 12, shipping the immigrants back across the U.S. border where they belong can’t happen, because the immigrants on the buses were processed at the border and have the paperwork to meet with a U.S. immigration official sometime in the future.

How’s that for an Orwellian twist? The migrants who came across the border illegally, by a wave of the progressive wand, are now legal. What to do?

Governor Phil Murphy — a bit more progressively adept than Joshi, perhaps — told reporters on Wednesday that there’s a plan for the migrants streaming into New Jersey — keep them heading to New York! New York “has the federal resources, and that’s been deemed to be a location and destination,” Murphy said, according to the New Jersey Monitor.

“I’m not supporting the current immigration reality in America right now, and I’m certainly not supporting stunts from governors like [those of Texas Gov.] Greg Abbott,” Murphy continued. “But it’s clear where the resources are right now.”

The resources are in New York? Back in September, Adams was lamenting that the migrant crisis “will destroy New York City,” according to The New York Times. What’s changed? Not a lot, just more migrants.

That’s the ticket. Progressives don’t know how to disagree with one another like conservatives do. Individualism is a foreign concept to leftists worldwide. When disagreements arise and cause division, what do they do?

They don’t debate each other; they cannibalize.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I walked into the office one morning and noticed something strange. Half of The Western Journal’s readership was missing. It had finally happened. Facebook had flipped THE switch. Maybe it was because we wrote about ivermectin. Or election integrity. Or the Jan. 6 detainees. Or ballot mules. Whatever the reason, I immediately knew what to do. We had to turn to you because, frankly, we know you are the only ones we can trust. Can you help? Every donation to The Western Journal goes directly to funding our team of story researchers, writers and editors who doggedly pursue the truth and expose the corrupt elites. Can I count on you for a small donation? We operate on a shoestring compared to other news media companies, so I can personally promise that not a penny of your donation will be wasted. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. We will use every single cent to fight against the lies and corruption in high places. And as long as we have your help, we will never give up. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.