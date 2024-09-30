A controversial Democratic Illinois mayor, whose spending has resulted in outrage, has not been paying the rent, according to court documents.

Tiffany Henyard, who is the mayor of Dolton and the supervisor of Thornton Township, is the subject of an eviction notice filed in Cook County Court, according to WFLD.

The notice also said Henyard won’t allow the property to be inspected.

Henyard and her boyfriend, Kamal Woods, were told on Sept. 18 to leave the house they rent within five days, the notice said. At least $3,350 in back rent is owed, the document said, according to WGN-TV.

Beau Brindley, an attorney representing Henyard, said the notice was “brought under false pretenses.”

“I don’t believe proof of missed payment can be produced,” Brindley said. “This is being driven by other motives and is not a complaint brought in good faith.”

Dolton, Illinois, Mayor Tiffany Henyard, dubbed by some as “The Worst Mayor in America,” has been served an eviction notice. Henyard’s attorney says the claim was brought “under false pretenses.” More: https://t.co/ojWUftGn11 @KelseyKernstine pic.twitter.com/FWsgZOlRiB — NewsNation (@NewsNation) September 30, 2024

Henyard has caused controversies over her spending habits with public money.

Records show that Henyard spent at least $85,769 on an August community party that was poorly attended, according to WGN-TV.

“I was flabbergasted,” said Lansing resident Jennifer Robertz, who lives in the township. “I was pissed off. That’s my money. That’s the people’s money.”

“Tiffany is a narcissist,” Dolton resident Sherry Britton said.

“She’s going to do whatever she wants to do. I feel like she knows this is over, but she’s going to go down kicking and screaming like an MMA fighter. It’s not gonna stop until they put cuffs on her,” Britton said.

In August, former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that the village of Dolton was $3.65 million in the red as of May 31, according to CBS.

Lightfoot submitted a report indicating that on one day alone $40,000 in purchases was made through Amazon, with no record of how the money was spent.

Thornton Township trustees are irked at the spending they did not approve, according to CBS.

Trustee Chris Gonzalez said items the board did not approve “magically, they end up on the credit card.”

Henyard said the board is giving her a rough time on purpose.

“This is what I mean about my board,” Henyard said. “It’s a lot of hate, jealousy, and envy amongst them towards their supervisor.”

“I am the leader for Thornton Township. I am the supervisor of Thornton Township,” Henyard said at a recent meeting, “and I’m going to make sure you all give me my respect and stop playing these games every time you come to the meeting.”

“Respect is earned. It is not demanded,” Trustee Carmen Carlisle said in response.

