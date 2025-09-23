Democratic Meltdown Continues as GOP Approval Ratings and Voter Registration Skyrocket

Democrats continue their race to the bottom as they double-, triple-, and quadruple-down on crazy.

As a result, assuming the major issues decide the 2026 midterm elections, Democrats at present face a possible resounding defeat.

That was the message delivered Monday by CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten, and it is the message suggested by voter registration numbers in the wake of conservative icon Charlie Kirk’s assassination 13 days ago.

Prompted by Kate Bolduan, co-anchor of “CNN News Central,” the data analyst gave his usual entertaining overview and commentary.

“What are we seeing?” the perpetually animated Enten said in a clip posted to the social media platform X. “You know, [President] Donald Trump being underwater, [and] Democrats saying, ‘Oh, this guarantees us; we’re gonna fly high in the midterms.’ Let me tell you. This guarantees you nothing. Nothing.”

The data analyst then hilariously described Democrats as “the New Orleans Saints of political parties.” The NFL’s Saints currently stand at 0-3, one of only six winless teams in the league. Moreover, attentive observers generally regard the Saints as having the league’s weakest roster and worst short-term prospects.

Enten then revealed the results of a recent Washington Post/Ipsos poll showing that poll respondents trusted Republicans by seven points over Democrats on the economy, 13 points on immigration, and a gargantuan 22 points on crime.

“The ball may be on the ground,” the data analyst said, maintaining his football-related theme, “but the Democrats have not picked up the ball.”

Moreover, the Republican advantage has increased since they last won the House of Representatives in 2022.

“I think this kinda gives away the game right here,” Enten said.

Although Democrats gained slightly on the economy, they more than made up for it with massive losses on immigration and crime.

“How about immigration?” the animated Enten said. “It was Republicans by three back in 2022. Look at this, the Republican lead’s actually gone up by ten points. What are you doing, Democrats? My goodness gracious.”

Then, after pointing to another nearly-double-digit increase for Republicans on crime, Enten summarized the situation for Democrats.

“So whatever Democrats are doing, it ain’t working, Kate,” he said.

Finally, the data analyst showed poll results from independent voters that almost mirrored the results overall.

Meanwhile, according to Just the News, Republicans have netted significant voter-registration gains since Kirk’s murder, particularly in battleground states.

In fact, that phenomenon includes what the outlet characterized as “a historic wave of Democrats abandoning their party and joining the GOP.”

What could explain that phenomenon? Well, for one thing, thousands of radical Democrats abandoned their humanity by celebrating Kirk’s assassination.

At the same time, prominent leftists such as former President Barack Obama, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel have abetted their lunatic supporters’ bloodlust by slandering Kirk and those who loved him.

Likewise, other unhinged leftists have made violent threats.

In other words, since they cannot win on issues, radical Democrats have made the fight existential.

No wonder people of goodwill have banded together. May that continue, in which case Democrats will find themselves in the proverbial wilderness for a generation or more.

