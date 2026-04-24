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Hung Cao speaks on stage on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
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Hung Cao speaks on stage on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Democratic Party Attempts to Shame Acting Navy Secretary for His Appearance

 By Samuel Short  April 24, 2026 at 5:30am
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The Democratic Party’s official account on social media platform X decided to mock the acting Secretary of the Navy in a bizarre post that won’t help them recover any voters they’ve lost from years of insanity.

On Thursday, the Democrats reposted a picture of Secretary Hung Cao, who had just taken his position on Wednesday, according to Naval History and Heritage Command.

Cao was standing next to former Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

In their repost, the Democrats included an emoji, mocking Cao for his height.

Cao is not especially short — with some estimates putting him between 5’8″ and 5’10” — but Youngkin is very tall.

This “diss” by the Democrats doesn’t land when you consider the former governor towers at 6’7″.

So, the post was just pointing out that Youngkin is very tall, not that Cao is short.

One user replied to make note of the insult falling flat, writing, “Youngkin is 6’7 so this height comparison doesn’t really work.”

Related:
Dems, Party of Microaggressions and Wokeness, Makes Fun of Asian Navy Secretary Because of Height

Another brought up Democrats’ past moral posturing on the topic of race, as Cao was born in Vietnam.

“So much for ‘Stop Asian Hate,'” the user replied, invoking a once-popular slogan used by the left to add to their repertoire of racially charged rhetoric.

Such messages once captured voters, but not anymore. That’s why the Democrats are changing their image now, shifting from a politics of outrage to one of superficial denigration.

It’s a Trumpian tactic that has paid off for the president in multiple election cycles.

With that in mind, the Democrats can’t expect to emulate Trump and see the same results. He possesses the unique ability to effectively insult his opposition and make it stick.

The post against Cao just looks mean-spirited, random, and confusing.

But this is where the party is heading. They’ve long had a confusing, distorted image without an identity outside of Trump-hating.

Now they’ve come full circle. They’ll just try to act like the president would on social media, but do a really bad job at it.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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