Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill after impeachment trial proceedings against President Donald Trump adjourned for the day on Jan. 25, 2020, in Washington, D.C.
Mario Tama / Getty Images
Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill after impeachment trial proceedings against President Donald Trump adjourned for the day on Jan. 25, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Democratic Party Refuses to Accept Resignation of Leader Who Made Racist Comments About Black Republican

Jack Davis
May 5, 2021 at 11:21am
Texas Democrats will let bygones be bygones when it comes to a racial slur used by a county Democratic Party chairman to mock Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Last week, Lamar County Democratic Party Chairman Gary O’Connor joined in the liberal chorus of invective heaped upon Scott, who is black, after the senator presented the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s address to Congress.

During his speech, Scott outraged liberals by saying, “America is not a racist country.”

O’Connor then wrote on his Facebook page that “I had hoped that Scott might show some common sense, but it seems clear he is little more than an oreo with no real principles.” The post has since been deleted.

“Oreo” is a derogatory term directed at black Americans who are thought to be acting like white people.

O’Connor later apologized for using the term and said he would resign as party chair.

But the party decided he should stay in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

“On May 4, 2021, representatives of the Lamar County, Texas Democratic Party met to consider the resignation tendered by Party Chair, Gary O’Connor. Our local Democrats have taken the last few days to reflect upon this incident. After much discussion — especially among our local Black Democrats — we chose not to accept Mr. O’Connor’s resignation,” the party said.

The party argued that O’Connor’s apology should be enough.

Is this typical Democratic hypocrisy?

“Mr. O’Connor has written a public letter of apology to Sen. Tim Scott, and Lamar County Democrats join him in this apology,” the statement said.

“Gary O’Connor has led Lamar County Democrats for seven years and his life of service, collaboration, and activism for racial justice is well known throughout this community. His recent remark is incompatible with his core values.

“Lamar County Democrats recommit ourselves to conduct our private conversations and our public social media discussions with anti-racist, pro-reconciling attitudes and language. We strongly condemn bigotry of any kind and will continue our historic efforts to work for justice and equality for all our fellow citizens.”

The incident led to outrage.

After O’Connor’s remark, Texas GOP chairman Allen West said that Texas Democrats should be mailed Oreo cookies.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that in light of O’Connor’s comment, Democrats should censure O’Connor and he should step down.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
