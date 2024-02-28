President Joe Biden has performed so poorly that even a delusional and politically moribund Democrat now dreams of resuscitation.

In Tuesday’s Michigan primary, according to the Associated Press, more than 101,000 people voted “uncommitted” rather than vote for Biden. That number continued to grow with 98 percent of votes counted as of 11 a.m. ET Wednesday.

The “uncommitted” wave originated in a protest organized by activists angered over Biden’s apparent support for Israel’s war against Hamas.

Four populous counties in southeastern Michigan — Wayne, Oakland, Washtenaw and Macomb — accounted for roughly 60 percent of all “uncommitted” votes statewide, according to the AP.

Deep-blue Wayne County includes Detroit, and it it also includes the city of Dearborn, which boasts nearly 110,000 residents of Middle Eastern or North African ancestry, according to the Detroit Free Press.

In the 2020 election, Biden won Dearborn by 50 percentage points, 74 to 24, over former President Donald Trump.

Thus, with Biden facing an internal rebellion, one of his long shot challengers decided to restart her campaign.

Wednesday morning on the social media platform X, author Marianne Williamson posted a short video accompanied by the hashtag #unsuspended.

For those who had not heard, Williamson suspended her presidential campaign on Feb. 7. Biden’s weakness, however, convinced her to resume her impossible quest for the presidency.

Will Biden win the Democratic nomination? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 44% (358 Votes) No: 56% (454 Votes)

“As of today, I am unsuspending my campaign for the presidency of the United States,” Williamson said in the video.

“I had suspended it because I was losing the horse race,” she added. “But something so much more important than the horse race is at stake here.”

Readers should keep in mind that Williamson seeks the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination. That means that most of what she says will bear no resemblance to the truth.

“Right now we have a fascist standing at the door,” Williamson said.

By “fascist,” of course, she meant Trump, not the “wannabe dictator” persecuting Trump and throwing his supporters into prison.

Later in the video, she spent more than a minute laying out a socialist vision that included slavery reparations.

In other words, an unfathomable Williamson presidency would prove catastrophic.

Still, to give credit where due, she spoke truth about Bidenomics.

“What is President Biden offering? He says, ‘Let’s finish the job.’ Well, I hope you realize we’re talking about millions of voters for whom, they can’t even survive unless they work at two or three jobs. What is he saying beyond, ‘You know, the economy is really doing well’? Are you kidding me? For whom?” she said.

Then, she described the Biden economy as “a vast sea of economic despair.”

Later, after laying out socialist policies that would make things worse, she gave another accurate description of the Biden presidency.

“We’re watching a car crash in slow motion here. Everybody knows it,” she said.

Readers may view the video below.

Williamson, of course, has no chance to win the Democratic nomination, let alone the presidency. But she, at least, can see the writing on the wall for Biden.

According to the latest RealClear Polling average, Trump leads Biden by more than 4 percentage points in Michigan.

In that context, Tuesday’s rebuke of the president by more than 100,000 Michigan voters must have left Democratic operatives apoplectic.

Biden, of course, has the support of the establishment and its media lapdogs.

Nonetheless, one wonders how long it will take for Democrats to finally reach Williamson’s conclusions and jettison their albatross in the White House.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.