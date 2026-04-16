Democratic Rep. Calls to 'Eliminate the President of the United States from the Office Right Now'

Democratic Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman called for President Donald Trump to be “eliminated” from office on Wednesday.

During a House Budget Committee hearing, Watson Coleman said, “If we wanted to eliminate abuse and fraud, we’d eliminate the President of the United States from the office right now, and the rest of the sycophants in his administration that are allowing him to do so many illegal things.”

The official White House Rapid Response account posted the video and responded, “These people are SICK!”

Democrat @RepBonnie: “If we wanted to eliminate abuse… we’d eliminate the President of the United States from the office right now, and the rest of the sycophants in his administration.” These people are SICK! pic.twitter.com/pMIv7xXo6n — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 15, 2026

Watson Coleman’s comment came while she was questioning Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought as he laid out the administration’s fiscal year 2027 budget.

Her line of questioning began aggressively, with her saying, “I was just trying to figure out where I could find a needle large enough to burst the bubble that you guys live in, because you’re not living in reality,” apparently referring to Vought and Budget Committee Chairman Rep. Jodey Arrington of Texas.

Vought defended the administration’s cuts to the U.S. Agency for International Development, saying it was full of government largesse and waste.

Watson Coleman responded, “I’m so tired of hearing of false, fraud, and abuse from any of my colleagues, and even from you.”

She then made her comment that the best way to eliminate waste and fraud would be to eliminate Trump.

The congresswoman went on to criticize the president for his “war of choice” with Iran, while cutting other domestic spending programs she said benefited children and the homeless, among others.

Vought countered that it was not a war of choice, but a military action executed in the interest of U.S. national security.

In a social media post with a clip in which she called for Trump’s elimination, Watson Coleman, perhaps seeking to clarify that she was not calling for violence against the president, wrote, “Correct, I’ve been a vocal critic of Trump’s corruption, abuse of office, and violence against the American People, US Capitol Police, and civilians abroad.”

“I’m calling for Trump to be impeached and removed from office — as I have for months,” she added.

Correct, I’ve been a vocal critic of Trump’s corruption, abuse of office, and violence against the American People, US Capitol Police, and civilians abroad. I’m calling for Trump to be impeached and removed from office – as I have for months. https://t.co/KXwBTVhV6q — Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) April 15, 2026

Trump faced two known assassination attempts during the 2024 presidential race. During the one in Butler, Pennsylvania, he was grazed by a bullet.

Former FBI Director James Comey faced intense backlash in May 2025 after he posted a picture on social media of stones and shells on a beach which spelled out, “86 47.”

Just James Comey causally calling for my dad to be murdered. This is who the Dem-Media worships. Demented!!!! pic.twitter.com/4LUK6crHAT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 15, 2025

Comey later explained, “I posted a picture earlier of some shells I saw on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message. I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down.”

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