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Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman speaks at a press conference calling for the expansion of the Supreme Court on July 18, 2022, in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman speaks at a press conference calling for the expansion of the Supreme Court on July 18, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Jemal Countess / Getty Images for Take Back the Court Action Fund)

Democratic Rep. Calls to 'Eliminate the President of the United States from the Office Right Now'

 By Randy DeSoto  April 16, 2026 at 3:30am
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Democratic Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman called for President Donald Trump to be “eliminated” from office on Wednesday.

During a House Budget Committee hearing, Watson Coleman said, “If we wanted to eliminate abuse and fraud, we’d eliminate the President of the United States from the office right now, and the rest of the sycophants in his administration that are allowing him to do so many illegal things.”

The official White House Rapid Response account posted the video and responded, “These people are SICK!”

Watson Coleman’s comment came while she was questioning Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought as he laid out the administration’s fiscal year 2027 budget.

Her line of questioning began aggressively, with her saying, “I was just trying to figure out where I could find a needle large enough to burst the bubble that you guys live in, because you’re not living in reality,” apparently referring to Vought and Budget Committee Chairman Rep. Jodey Arrington of Texas.

Vought defended the administration’s cuts to the U.S. Agency for International Development, saying it was full of government largesse and waste.

Watson Coleman responded, “I’m so tired of hearing of false, fraud, and abuse from any of my colleagues, and even from you.”

She then made her comment that the best way to eliminate waste and fraud would be to eliminate Trump.

The congresswoman went on to criticize the president for his “war of choice” with Iran, while cutting other domestic spending programs she said benefited children and the homeless, among others.

Related:
Trump Vows to Get to Bottom of Startling Rise in Deaths and Disappearances of Government Scientists

Vought countered that it was not a war of choice, but a military action executed in the interest of U.S. national security.

In a social media post with a clip in which she called for Trump’s elimination, Watson Coleman, perhaps seeking to clarify that she was not calling for violence against the president, wrote, “Correct, I’ve been a vocal critic of Trump’s corruption, abuse of office, and violence against the American People, US Capitol Police, and civilians abroad.”

“I’m calling for Trump to be impeached and removed from office — as I have for months,” she added.

Trump faced two known assassination attempts during the 2024 presidential race. During the one in Butler, Pennsylvania, he was grazed by a bullet.

Former FBI Director James Comey faced intense backlash in May 2025 after he posted a picture on social media of stones and shells on a beach which spelled out, “86 47.”

Comey later explained, “I posted a picture earlier of some shells I saw on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message. I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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