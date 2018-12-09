Democratic Rep Claims Trump Family Is Worse Than Some of the Most Notorious Mobsters

Tennessee Democrat Rep. Steve Cohen said President Donald Trump and his family make gangsters Al Capone and Frank Nitti look like “good guys.”

“It’s a criminal enterprise that he and his family have been engaged in, to run for president and once they got the presidency they monetized it,” Cohen said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Weekends with Alicia Witt.”

“They’ve done it at the Trump Tower. They’ve done it at the Trump hotels. They’ve done it with the Saudis.”

“This is a criminal enterprise that makes Al Capone and Frank Nitti look like — make them look like they were good guys.”

Cohen also said Trump never would have been elected if he hadn’t paid hush money to Stormy Daniels and suggested the president may have also “paid off Russian hackers” to tip the scales in his favor.

TRENDING: Prominent Former Fed Prosecutor: Mueller’s Flynn Sentencing Memo ‘Biggest Feint Of All Time’

“If he didn’t do what he did, he would not have won the presidency.”

“The hush money to Stormy Daniels, the hush money to Ms. August, whatever he’s — involvements with the Russians and who knows if he paid off Russian hackers,” Cohen continued.

He called Trump a “cancer” and said he’ll end up dragging the entire GOP down with him.

“Republicans will start to see that there is a cancer on the presidency. This man is an albatross and 2020 is coming up and they don’t want to lose their seats and they can do it.”

Do you think the Trump family makes mobsters look like 'good guys?' Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“Because all those people who are standing behind Donald Trump, they risk looking like fools and being voted out,” Cohen said.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.