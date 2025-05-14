Democratic Rep Forces Trump Impeachment Vote, Gets Emphatic Response from His Own Party

As the House heads toward a vote on a resolution to impeach President Donald Trump, the Democratic congressman who introduced the resolution is being criticized by his colleagues.

On Tuesday, embattled Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan, who is facing a tough primary, labeled his seven articles of impeachment as privileged, which means the House must vote on them no later than Thursday, according to Axios.

With Republicans in control of both houses of Congress, impeachment has no chance of succeeding, leading Democrats to tell Axios they believe Thanedar is grandstanding to boost his primary chances.

The resolution puts Democrats in a bind if they do not support an effort bound to fail.

“It’s going to cause Democrats in [competitive] seats to make tough decisions,” one House Democrat who was not named told Axios.

“Utterly selfish behavior,” said another House Democrat, whose name was withheld. Others called the forced vote dumb, irrelevant, and a waste of time.

Thanedar has been under fire for allegations of animal cruelty.

Thanedar already suffered a blow after several Democratic co-sponsors dropped their names from the bill amid allegations that Thanedar made them believe the resolution had the support of House Democratic leadership.

According to the Detroit News, some Democrats are so angry with Thanedar “some colleagues to consider endorsing one of his opponents in the primary.”

Earlier this month, Trump mocked the impeachment effort.

The Democrats are really out of control. They have lost everything, especially their minds! These Radical Left Lunatics are into the “Impeachment thing” again. They have already got two “No Name,” little respected Congressmen, total Whackjobs both, throwing the “Impeachment” of… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2025

“The Democrats are really out of control. They have lost everything, especially their minds! These Radical Left Lunatics are into the ‘impeachment thing’ again,” Trump wrote in a post on X.

“They have already got two ‘No Name,’ little respected Congressmen, total Whackjobs both, throwing the ‘Impeachment’ of DONALD J. TRUMP around, for about the 20th time, even though they have no idea for what I would be Impeached,” Trump wrote, referring to Thanedar and Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas, who has said he would introduce a resolution to impeach Trump.

Trump then took Democrats to task for what they did while running the nation.

“Maybe it should be for cleaning up the MESS that they left us on the Border, or the Highest Inflation in our Country’s History or, perhaps, it should be the incompetent Withdrawal from Afghanistan, or Russia, Russia, Russia/Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, or the Attack of Israel on October 7th that only proceeded because they allowed Iran to regain Great Wealth,” he posted.

“These Congressmen stated that, they didn’t know why they would Impeach me but, ‘We just want to do it.'”

Trump said Republicans should fight fire with fire.

“The Republicans should start to think about expelling them from Congress for all of the crimes that they have committed, especially around Election time(s). These are very dishonest people that won’t let our Country heal! Why do we allow them to continuously use Impeachment as a weapon against the President of the United States who, by all accounts, is working hard to SAVE OUR COUNTRY,” Trump wrote.

