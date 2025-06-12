Democratic Rep Gets Audible Backlash as She Tries to Play the Victim While Questioning Scott Bessent

Democratic Rep. Linda Sanchez of California was hilariously trolled on social media after her contrived ploy to play the “sexism card” against a gay member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet backfired bigly.

Sanchez’s comical self-own unfolded Wednesday during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who’s openly homosexual.

During her five-minute question session, Sanchez torched Trump’s tariff wars, saying they’ve increased consumer prices across the board.

“Prices are rising on many everyday goods,” the congresswoman said.

When Bessent tried to interject, Sanchez rudely cut him off and accused him of being a male chauvinist.

“Please don’t interrupt me,” the Democrat whined. “Please don’t interrupt me during my time.”

Bessent replied with a warm smile, “With pleasure.”

Like a typical leftist, Sanchez then overplayed her hand by lobbing a snide jab.

“I know I’m a woman, but please try to limit yourself to answering my questions,” she groused.

That’s when audible groans erupted in the hearing room among attendees who were disgusted by the Democrat’s transparent attempt to stoke faux outrage.

One incredulous attendee was heard saying, “Oh, come on!”

Sanchez then griped that “[women] get talked over all the time, and I don’t want that to happen at this hearing.”

Rep. Sanchez: Prices are rising. Sec. Bessent: No they’re not. Rep. Sanchez: Don’t talk over me. I know I’m a woman.pic.twitter.com/rt35tGFthS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 11, 2025

To his credit, Bessent didn’t address the bogus accusation and instead defended Trump‘s trade policies during his rebuttal period.

Meanwhile, Sanchez ignited a flurry of hilarious ripostes to her absurd sexism accusation against the Treasury secretary.

Many X users ripped the shrill Democrat as an embarrassment to her gender for frivolously “pulling the woman card.”

Pulling the woman card… You are an embarrassment to woman, sadly you could be an example… smh — CQ (@CSQ29) June 11, 2025

Yeah that thought never occurred to her that he was talking over her because she was a lying through her teeth not because she’s a woman. Women like that are the problem! — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) June 11, 2025

I thought you liberal democrats did not even know what a “woman” was! — Mellisa Ferguson (@Mellisa83674917) June 12, 2025

The buffoonish layers of absurdity involved in this farcical incident are comical.

First, Sanchez’s flippant allegation that Bessent is a male chauvinist for interrupting her because “I’m a woman” is ironic coming from a member of a political party that can’t even define what a woman is.

SEN. BLACKBURN: “Can you provide a definition of the word ‘woman’?” JACKSON: “No, I can’t” BLACKBURN: “You can’t?” JACKSON: “I’m not a biologist” pic.twitter.com/i7Rg83z5Y4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 23, 2022

Second, it’s sexist of Sanchez to assume Bessent is a man, since many Democrats believe “misgendering” is a hate crime.

This inane incident also spotlights how shamelessly leftists resort to invoking a bogus “victim” status as a prop to manufacture public sympathy and silence their critics.

Instead of responding to Linda Sanchez’s sham sexism claim with an obliging smile, Scott Bessent should’ve accused her of being homophobic with her defamatory accusation.

